Telkom’s data-led strategy sustains revenue growth

Telkom SA has published its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY2027), reporting improved profitability, stronger free cash flow and continued data revenue growth.

Group revenue increased by 2.0% to R22.5 billion, supported by data revenue growth of 6,6% to R13,9-billion. Data now accounts for 61,8% of total Group revenue, up from 59,1% in the prior period, reflecting the continued shift towards mobile and fibre-related services.

Telkom Group CEOr Serame Taukobong comments: “These results demonstrate the benefits of the deliberate choices we have made to strengthen Telkom’s businesses. We are improving the quality of our earnings and generating greater value from our operations. Our focus now is on sustaining this progress and translating it into more consistent growth across the Group.”

Group EBITDA continued to outperform revenue growth, increasing by 5,8% to R6 375-million. As a result, the Group EBITDA margin expanded by 1,1 ppts to 28,3%, demonstrating the Group’s ability to consistently deliver sustained profitability through disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies. Headline earnings per share increased by 9,3% to 334.1 cents.

Openserve continued to demonstrate progress in commercialising its extensive fibre infrastructure, with overall revenue increasing by 4,2% to R6,6-billion. External revenue grew by 11,9%, while broadband revenue increased by 10,1%, reflecting growth in connected customers and improved utilisation of existing infrastructure. Homes connected increased by 15,1% to 870 856, lifting the fibre connectivity rate to 54,8%.

Telkom Consumer delivered stronger profitability, reflecting continued mobile data growth and the benefits of targeted network investment, improved commercial execution and operational efficiencies. Mobile revenue increased by 4,7% to R13,3-billion, while mobile service revenue grew by 4% to R11,5-billion. Prepaid data revenue increased by 12%, and mobile data subscribers grew by 13,6% to 21-million. Mobile EBITDA increased by 17,1%, with the margin reaching 30,8%, supported by lower roaming costs, network efficiencies, and improved credit management.

BCX is moving aggressively under its new management to perform while it reforms. Cloud revenue increased by 16,2% and Cybersecurity services revenue grew by 8,7%, demonstrating growth in strategic digital services. Revenue improved by 7,6% in the second quarter compared with the first, although overall performance remained under pressure. BCX is sharpening its focus on the capabilities and markets where it can compete effectively, guided by an identified core portfolio representing approximately 70% of revenue. Management is strengthening commercial execution and cost discipline, with the objective of restoring sustained revenue growth and profitability. These improvements were achieved while BCX continued to face pressure across parts of its portfolio, with revenue declining by 8,2% to R5,4-billion. This decline reflected continued challenges in Converged Communications and lower IT Hardware and Software revenue.

Capital expenditure decreased by 22,5% to R2,2-billion, reflecting more selective fibre investment and the modernisation and optimisation of our mobile network. Telkom continues to prioritise investment in network modernisation, customer experience and opportunities supported by identifiable demand. As a result, free cash flow increased by 37,8% to R998-million, from R724-million in H1 FY2026, supported by lower financing and taxation payments and reduced cash expenditure on capital investment. Investment activity is expected to increase in the second half, consistent with the Group’s capital allocation priorities.

For the period under review, net debt to EBITDA remained within the Group’s medium-term guidance range at 0.6x, underscoring the Group’s strong balance sheet, sound liquidity position, and prudent leverage.

Looking ahead, Telkom will focus on sustaining profitable mobile growth, increasing the utilisation of Openserve’s fibre infrastructure, and improving BCX’s commercial and financial performance. Disciplined investment, operational efficiency, and cash generation will remain central to the Group’s priorities for the second half.

Taukobong says OneTelkom remains central to Telkom’s ability to compete and deliver sustainable growth. “As the backbone of South Africa’s digital future, our strength lies in what we can achieve through OneTelkom.

“By combining our customer relationships, extensive infrastructure, and technology capabilities, we have a differentiated platform to compete more effectively. Our focus is on turning these strengths into consistent performance and sustainable returns.”