Teraco aims to power data centre growth with renewable energy

Teraco has announced that its renewable energy programme is on track to ensure that new sustainable generation and grid investment meet growing demand for its data centres.

From September 2026, wind energy from Teraco’s first contracted independent power producer (IPP) has been wheeled across the Eskom and municipal grids to Teraco’s Cape Town data centres.

“Demand for data centre capacity is rising in South Africa and around the world, driven by cloud and AI adoption, and with it, scrutiny of the sector’s energy use. Teraco is working with Eskom, City of Ekurhuleni, and City of Cape Town to take responsibility for its own supply by building and contracting new renewable generation, funding upgrades to the national grid, and opening additional grid capacity to which other renewable projects can connect,” says Bryce Allan, Teraco head of sustainability.

“September’s milestone is the result of a strategy Teraco set almost six years ago, to add its own net-new renewable generation to the national grid while also buying renewable electricity from new projects developed by IPPs.”

Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO, says: “Data centres are the foundations of the digital economy. They underpin banking, healthcare, e-commerce, government services, and the cloud and AI applications that businesses depend on every day. That infrastructure needs reliable, increasingly clean power to keep growing.

“South Africa’s energy environment has been complex, but instead of waiting for perfect conditions, we chose to help catalyse change. We take the questions being asked about data centre power demand seriously. Our answer is to grow responsibly: adding new renewable generation and investing in the grid, so the country’s digital infrastructure can keep expanding while the emissions associated with it fall.”

Teraco’s data centres are located in municipal supply areas where the frameworks and tariffs needed to wheel renewable energy at scale did not yet exist. To unlock them, Teraco committed R3,5-billion of capital to a self-build solar programme, starting with Sediba, a 120MW solar PV plant in the Free State.

Teraco believes Sediba is a world first: with no other data centre operator having built its own solar generation at this scale to match its demand. Teraco will own the plant and wheel its output through Eskom’s network and the municipal networks of Ekurhuleni and Cape Town, also believed to be a first in South Africa.

The wheeling arrangements established for Sediba opened the door to the next phase of the programme: power purchase agreements (PPAs) with wind IPPs, contracted to complement solar production. The first wheeled kilowatt-hours from Teraco’s wind IPP reached its data centres in September 2026. Wind generates through the evenings, overnight, and into the early morning, complementing solar and allowing far greater renewable coverage for facilities that run 24/7/365.

As clients deploy new compute in its facilities, Teraco’s energy consumption will continue to grow, but from this point, the emissions associated with that consumption should trend towards zero as Teraco pursues its goal of 100% renewable energy. Growth and grid emissions are set to diverge.

Teraco’s 120MW Sediba solar project is in the final stages of construction. Grid works are complete, and plant mechanical completion and grid energisation are scheduled for December 2026. Hot commissioning and Eskom’s renewable generator compliance testing follow in early 2027. Once fully operational, Sediba is expected to produce 354GWh annually, offsetting an estimated 348 000 tonnes of CO2.

Further wind projects are scheduled to come online early in 2027, adding more round-the-clock renewable supply alongside Sediba’s daytime generation.

Connecting Sediba to the national energy grid required a 500MVA switching station upgrade at Eskom’s Scafell substation. Funded and constructed by Teraco, the upgrade does far more than serve Teraco’s own Sediba solar project.

“From the outset, we wanted to be one of the reasons new renewable energy gets built in South Africa, adding clean power to the grid. Building Sediba ourselves helped unlock the wheeling frameworks and tariffs that made our wind PPAs possible. Through the Scafell upgrade, the investment benefit doesn’t stop at our fence line as 380MVA of new capacity is available to connect other renewable projects to the grid,” says Allan.

Teraco’s renewable programme at a glance