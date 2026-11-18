Africa’s digital sovereignty and AI leadership under the spotlight

Africa must move beyond consuming technologies developed elsewhere and build its own digital capabilities to secure a competitive position in the global AI economy.

This was the call from Paul Mashatile, deputy-president of South Africa, as he officially opened Africa Tech Festival 2026 yesterday.

Addressing delegates via live video, Mashatile called for greater urgency in translating Africa’s digital ambitions into tangible benefits. “We will compete by solving our own challenges, harnessing our own talent, building our own capabilities, and creating solutions that the world will want to use,” he said.

He outlined five priorities: future-ready digital infrastructure, digital skills, commercialising African innovation, cybersecurity and responsible AI governance, and regional integration. He also emphasised that affordable connectivity, inclusive development and stronger cooperation between governments and industry are essential to ensuring no communities are left behind.

Building on Mashatile’s call for inclusion, Ben Cheick Haidara, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa, identified affordability, digital skills and trust as critical to widening participation in the AI economy. He drew parallels with the success of mobile money, emphasising the importance of developing AI applications that address everyday challenges, including solutions in African languages. “The opportunity relies on the fact that we are able in Africa to build local solutions, to solve real needs, to solve real problems,” he said.

The importance of developing Africa’s own AI capabilities was reinforced during the Building Africa’s AI Advantage panel, featuring Boyd Chislett, CEO of Africa Data Centres; Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Mauritius Telecom; and Ante Mihovilovic, Head of Networks EMEA at Ericsson. Discussions highlighted the need for investment in connectivity, computing capacity and skills, alongside cross-sector partnerships. Developing local AI applications and strengthening control over digital infrastructure and data were identified as important steps towards greater digital sovereignty.

Turning to enterprise transformation, Ravi Bhat, commercial solutions and AI officer at Microsoft South Africa, emphasised that becoming an AI-first organisation is a business and leadership decision, not simply a technology investment. He highlighted the importance of redesigning processes, reskilling employees and strengthening data governance and trust to move AI initiatives beyond pilot projects and deliver measurable results.