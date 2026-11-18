Cybercrime a challenge for Mzansi’s small businesses

As South Africa marks Entrepreneurship Month in November, celebrating innovators, small business owners and risk-takers who contribute to their communities and the national economy, protecting businesses from cyber scams remains an important challenge.

Cybercrime is not only a concern for large companies. For a small business, a scam can mean money sent to the wrong account, lost access to important files or damaged customer relationships. When a business depends on a few people and has little room in its budget, even a short interruption can be difficult to manage.

South African small businesses use mobile phones, online banking, email, cloud storage and digital payment services to serve customers and keep work moving. These tools make daily tasks easier, but every account, device and payment is something a criminal may try to exploit.

A scam may start with an email that looks like a supplier’s invoice, a message asking for urgent payment or a call from someone pretending to be a bank or colleague. Often, the aim is to make someone act quickly, before they can check whether the request is genuine.

This is why small businesses need clear routines, not just security software. Entrepreneurs may not have a dedicated IT team, but they can agree on simple steps for staff to follow before making payments, sharing information or opening unexpected files.

“For a young South African entrepreneur, a cyber scam isn’t just an operational hiccup, it directly threatens business survival and eliminates hard-won community trust,” says Nkosinathi Mahlangu, youth employment and entrepreneurship specialist at Momentum Group. “Building digital resilience from day one must be treated as a core business function, not an afterthought.”

Check payment details before transferring money

Always check a message saying that a supplier’s bank account has changed. Call the supplier using a number already on file, not one included in the message, and confirm the details directly. If a payment is large or unusual, ask another trusted person to review it before sending.

An email signature, logo or letterhead does not prove a request is genuine. These can be copied. Verify payment details before transferring money.

Protect the accounts that matter most

Email accounts deserve special attention. A criminal who gains access may be able to read invoices, impersonate the owner or reset passwords for other services.

Use a different password for each important account, especially email, online banking and cloud storage. A password manager can help. Turn on multi-factor authentication wherever available. This adds another check at sign-in. Never share a sign-in code with someone who contacts you unexpectedly, even if they claim to be helping with an account problem.

Make phones part of the security plan

Many small businesses use phones to speak to customers, receive orders and manage payments. Set a screen lock and keep the phone’s software and apps up to date. Install apps from official app stores, and turn on two-step verification for WhatsApp and other messaging accounts. Do not share the verification PIN.

Avoid signing in to sensitive accounts over public Wi-Fi. If a business phone is lost or stolen, contact the mobile network and relevant banks promptly. Change passwords from a trusted device, especially if the phone gave access to email, banking or business files.

Have own email domain instead of generic ones

For small businesses, a professional email address linked to their own domain does more than enhance credibility. It strengthens business identity, builds trust with customers and partners, and plays an important role in protecting against cybercrime.

Unlike generic email accounts, domain-based email addresses enable additional security measures that help guard against phishing, email impersonation, and other cyber threats. As cybercrime risks continue to grow, a business domain provides both a professional image and a stronger foundation for email security.

Back up important information and handle it carefully

Keep copies of essential files, including invoices, customer records and work documents. Store at least one backup separately from the device or account used every day. Check regularly that files can be opened and restored.

Customer information also needs care. The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) sets requirements for processing personal information. Collect only what the business needs, limit access and avoid keeping information longer than necessary. If information may have been exposed, secure affected accounts, record what happened and seek advice on the steps required.

Decide in advance what to do if a scam succeeds. Keep the bank’s contact details and key supplier numbers somewhere staff can access without relying on a business phone or email account. If money is sent to the wrong account, contact the bank immediately. Preserve relevant messages and transaction records, and report suspected fraud to the appropriate authorities.

TransUnion’s H1 2026 Update on Top Fraud Trends reports that digital fraud rates declined to 3.8%, while identity-based attacks became more severe and sophisticated. The report says account takeovers increased by 37% to 3.14% of suspected digital fraud in 2025. Mahlangu says these trends underline the need for resilience among young businesses.

“Youth-led enterprises are the future of our economy, but their growth depends on structural resilience.” Practical payment checks, careful control of account access and good data habits can help young entrepreneurs protect their assets and customer trust.

No routine can prevent every scam. But checking payment changes, protecting key accounts, backing up files and preparing to respond can make a business harder to target and better placed to recover. For young entrepreneurs, these steps help protect the money, information and customer trust that keep a business going.