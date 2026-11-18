Digitalisation adoption lags in Africa

Kathy Gibson reports from Cape Town – Africa has made strides in closing the digital divide, but the focus must now shift to creating meaningful use cases to grow adoption.

The latest Digital Africa Index (DAI) demonstrates that mobile operators have invested in expanding network coverage and capacity – but adoption lags.

Kalvin Bahia, senior director of economics of GSMA Intelligence, explains that this year’s index goes beyond plain numbers to look at meaningful usage.

At the end of 2025, 28% of the population in Africa were connected to the mobile internet on their own device. Over the last 10 years, the coverage gap has reduced and exposed the usage gap.

Bahia explains that the DAI is composed of four composite indices.

The Digital Nations and Society Index (DNSI) measures the extent that consumers, businesses and governments in Africa are effectively leveraging digital technologies.

The Digital Policy and Regulatory Index (DPRI) highlights which bottlenecks policymakers need to address to accelerate the deployment and adoption of new mobile technologies.

The Mobile Connectivity Index (MCI) addresses why people and businesses are unable or unwilling to adopt mobile broadband technologies.

The Mobile Money Regulatory Index (MMRI) asks which bottlenecks policymakers need to address to accelerate the deployment and adoption of mobile money and digital financial services.

The DAI maps countries on the DNSI and DPRI, and there has been positive movement.

Two years ago, only South Africa, Mauritius and South Africa were in the top quadrant, scoring more than 50 on both axes.

This reflects that they had established a relatively strong enabling policy framework that helped drive high levels of mobile adoption and use by consumers, as well as digitalisation of businesses and government.

“We see a clear link between policy and regulation, and digital development,” Bahia says.

He adds that there has been encouraging movement, with 10 countries now in the top quadrant. Ghana and Senegal entered it in 2025; with Rwanda, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria and Seychelles making it this year.

Encouragingly, Bahia says a number of other countries have seen significant improvements in their DPRI scores, and will hopefully see an increase in their digital adoption and usage.

For the countries still languishing in the lower quadrants, a wider and more comprehensive range of policy reforms is needed, including reducing mobile and device taxes and supporting sustainable device-financing and subsidy schemes; increasing the digital footprint of low-resource languages; improving the availability, access and relevance of e-governance.

These actions should be supported by enabling regulation that will open up spectrum, network regulation and public policy, to attract and maintain investment.

By the end of 2025, for the first time, the majority of mobile internet subscribers in Africa were using either 4G or 5G smartphones. This has contributed to the increasing amount of data consumption by mobile internet users, which has also spurred better performance by digital consumers.

Most of the improvements in digital use and services have been driven by digital consumer pillar, although digital government retains the highest average score.

But businesses still lag in adoption, with limited adoption of advanced digital tools, such as digital marketing, e-commerce and cloud services, IoT and AI.

When it comes to policy, most of the improvements between 2024 and 2026 have been driven by the Consumer Protection and Public Policy pillars, with more regulators improving cybersecurity frameworks, enhancing data protection and developing new strategies on AI, digital inclusion and startups.

However, sector-specific taxation remains a key challenge. For those countries scoring low on the DPRI, several calls to action stand out: