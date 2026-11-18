Paratus Malawi launches with Starlink services

Paratus Group has officially launched in Malawi, and will initially deliver Starlink enterprise connectivity solutions to businesses and organisations in the country.

Paratus Malawi will target industry sectors that require reliable, fast connectivity. These include banking, insurance, financial, NGOs and developmental partners, agriculture, healthcare, mining, energy, transport and logistics, educational centres, tourism, government connectivity projects, broadcasting and faith-based organisations.

Martin Cox, chief commercial officer of Paratus Group says: “Malawi is an important addition to our growing footprint, bringing the Paratus Group network to 16 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Our expanding contiguous network strengthens what we can offer enterprise customers, both within Malawi and across borders. By combining our extensive network infrastructure and technical expertise with a strong local presence, we can provide businesses with reliable connectivity and the support they need as they grow.”

With many businesses and institutions operating beyond Malawi’s main urban centres, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity offers an effective way to overcome the limitations of terrestrial infrastructure. The Paratus Malawi Starlink service enables high-speed, low-latency connectivity in locations where conventional internet services may be limited or unavailable. It also gives organisations in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu a main and or backup link when fiber or mobile networks are disrupted.

Tiwonge Chirambo, country manager of Paratus Malawi, says: “There is a significant opportunity to improve connectivity for businesses, organisations and users across Malawi, particularly those operating in areas where reliable fast internet access remains a challenge. Whether it’s a rural health and education centre, or a rural bank branch or a lodge on the lakeshore, dependable connectivity is essential. Our focus is on bringing these customers a professional enterprise service, backed by the experience, resources and technical expertise of Paratus Group. “

The company has already signed up several enterprise customers from different sectors and is growing its local operations to support increasing demand. Installations will be carried out by local technical partners, supported by Paratus Group resources. The company can offer installation turnaround times of 24 to 48 hours, subject to location and operational requirements.

Alongside the Group’s support, Paratus Malawi will expand its local presence with plans to create jobs and employment for local Malawians across different professions as the business grows.