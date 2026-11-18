SA shops frequently this Black November, but spends less

South Africans are set to shop more often, but spend less per purchase this Black November, putting retailers under pressure to turn discounts into genuine value, according to Absa’s analysis of customer spending.

In the year to June 2026, average monthly spend per Absa customer rose by 3,5%, supported by a 4,9% increase in how often customers transacted. However, after adjusting for inflation, spend per customer was 1,4% lower.

This means shoppers are buying more often, but spending less each time. For retailers the implication is that overall performance this Black Friday season may be determined by transaction volumes, repeat purchases, and share of wallet over the course of the month, not only revenue and basket size.

“We expect strong browsing and plenty of transactions this Black Friday, but shoppers will be selective – many will search for items without checking out,” says Warren Tromp, executive head: Unsecured Lending, Personal and Private Banking South Africa. “Consumers have also learnt that Black Friday no longer stands alone at the end of the month, with many now expecting good deals throughout November. Clear reference prices, straightforward discounts, and transparent delivery charges will matter more than promotional messaging.”

How selective shoppers can afford to be depends on spending power.

In the second quarter of 2026, the top 10% of customers increased their average spend by 7,2% year on year, while the bottom 10% spent 6,2% less. Affluent customers are therefore expected to have more room for big-ticket items, premium goods, and travel deals. Middle-market shoppers are likely to buy selectively where savings are clear and compelling; and entry-level customers are expected to prioritise affordability, smaller purchases and the lowest prices.

The shift is sharpest among younger shoppers. Customers aged 18 to 25 made about 7,4% more transactions each, but spent about 6,9% less per transaction, which suggests they will respond better to low-priced, app-based offers and short, repeat shopping occasions than to one large, planned basket on Black Friday itself.

That preference for the phone and the app is part of a wider move to online shopping and digital payments.

Digital wallet usage among Absa customers has grown by 23% since January 2026 and 82% of virtual cards are actively used – with further growth expected over Black Friday as customers prioritise secure, convenient payments, especially online and via app-based offers.

With deals now spread across November, shoppers have more occasions to buy throughout the month, which changes how they need to plan their finances.

“If shoppers have learnt to expect good deals throughout the month, the weekend may feel less like a single peak and more like the busiest point of a longer shopping season, requiring better fiscal planning throughout the month so they have funds available when the Black Friday weekend hits,” says Tshipi Alexander, executive: Card Issuing, Unsecured Lending: Personal and Private Banking South Africa.

The same habit of frequent, low-cost purchasing is why cross-border e-commerce platforms are expected to be strong competitors to local retailers and matching headline discounts alone may not be enough to win a customer’s attention. Cross-border momentum was already established and shows no signs of abating even after the 2025 change in the treatment of low-value imports by the South African Revenue Service.

Absa expects the most successful offers to combine provable value, affordable entry points and smaller baskets – with easy mobile and card checkout. Rewards or benefits that lower the effective price are expected to sweeten deals even further.

“However, amid the excitement of great deals ahead of Black Friday and the festive season, we encourage customers to set a budget and stick to it before the season starts,” says Tromp.