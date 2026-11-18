Soft skills will matter more than ever

Most professionals understand the importance of building concrete, job-specific skills and qualifications to advance their careers.

By Michelle Dobson, head of brands at Pnet

But in today’s complex, collaborative workplace, employers are also placing increasing emphasis on interpersonal, attitudinal and behavioural skills when they recruit.

These so-called soft skills influence how you communicate, collaborate with others, learn and adjust to change. Soft skills are transferable between different roles or industries, and they remain important no matter where you go in your career. They are also difficult for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer systems to replace.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 shows that employers around the world regard analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, leadership and social influence, creative thinking, and motivation and self-awareness as core skills. Employers value these skills today and expect them to grow in importance over the next four years.

A Harvard Business School paper also illustrates the importance of soft skills. The research, based on US job market data, finds that foundational soft skills, such as reading, verbal comprehension and expression, critical thinking, leadership and teamwork, contribute to a wage premium commanded by some professionals.

To put it plainly, soft skills can help you to increase your relevance as companies increase their use of AI and digital platforms. Soft skills can differentiate you from other candidates when you apply for jobs. They can also potentially increase your earning ability and give you flexibility in the career paths you can follow.

Here are some of the soft skills that will matter most:

Reading, verbal comprehension and expression – Strong communicators tend to do well in the workplace. Communication skills include active listening, presenting your ideas clearly, asking thoughtful questions and adapting your message to different audiences. The ability to communicate with empathy and clarity can help you to stand out.

Strong communicators tend to do well in the workplace. Communication skills include active listening, presenting your ideas clearly, asking thoughtful questions and adapting your message to different audiences. The ability to communicate with empathy and clarity can help you to stand out. Adaptability – Change is a constant in today’s workplace. The rise of AI, hybrid and remote work, mobile technology, shifting consumer expectations and the arrival of new generations in the workforce are reshaping how organisations operate and the skills they value. Employers are thus looking for people who are adaptable, ready to embrace new ways of working and innovative technologies. Resilience and openness to continuous learning are superpowers.

Change is a constant in today’s workplace. The rise of AI, hybrid and remote work, mobile technology, shifting consumer expectations and the arrival of new generations in the workforce are reshaping how organisations operate and the skills they value. Employers are thus looking for people who are adaptable, ready to embrace new ways of working and innovative technologies. Resilience and openness to continuous learning are superpowers. Critical thinking – Automated systems can process data at remarkable speed, but solving complex, ambiguous challenges still require human judgement. Showing that you can approach problems creatively, analyse complex situations and apply critical thinking will give you an advantage in the workplace.

Automated systems can process data at remarkable speed, but solving complex, ambiguous challenges still require human judgement. Showing that you can approach problems creatively, analyse complex situations and apply critical thinking will give you an advantage in the workplace. Self-awareness – The ability to understand your own emotions while recognising and responding appropriately to those of others is a strong advantage, with organisations placing greater emphasis on collaboration and customer experience. This level of emotional intelligence supports better teamwork, conflict resolution, customer relationships and leadership.

The ability to understand your own emotions while recognising and responding appropriately to those of others is a strong advantage, with organisations placing greater emphasis on collaboration and customer experience. This level of emotional intelligence supports better teamwork, conflict resolution, customer relationships and leadership. Teamwork and collaboration – The ability to work effectively with colleagues, share ideas, listen to different perspectives and contribute towards a common goal is important in today’s complex world. Good collaboration is about being able to give and receive feedback, manage disagreements constructively and recognise when others have expertise that can strengthen the outcome. Demonstrating you are a constructive team member is as vital as the practical skills and experience you bring to the table.

Soft skills can be developed

Many people think of soft skills as being fixed personality traits. There is a misconception that creativity, leaderships skills or emotional intelligence are qualities you either have or do not have. But in reality, these skills can be strengthened through practice and experience and even taught by a mentor, life coach or trainer.

To improve your soft skills, you could seek opportunities to work on cross-functional projects or volunteer in your community. You could explore courses that teach creative thinking techniques or presentation skills. It is also helpful to ask managers and colleagues for feedback as you strive to develop your soft skills.