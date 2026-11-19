AI-powered critical comms, public safety in focus

Hytera Communications showcased its next-generation AI-powered public safety tools built for African agencies at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town this week.

Under the theme “Powering Africa’s Digital Transformation”, Hytera demonstrated how AI and convergent communications can help public safety agencies improve situational awareness, streamline command and control, and enhance frontline operations.

Hytera’s smart Body Camera portfolio featuring the SC580, SC700 and SC880 has AI-powered face and licence plate redaction. The technology helps agencies protect the personal information of bystanders when footage is shared and managed, an important consideration under South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Designed for demanding field environments, the devices combine high-quality video recording, AI noise cancellation, and intelligent video capabilities, supporting frontline documentation and accountability.

The Integrated Command and Control (ICC) platform brings broadband, narrowband and Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) systems together in a single collaborative interface. Purpose-built to support local public safety, the platform incorporates AI-driven capabilities that help responders improve situational awareness and coordinate responses more effectively, supporting a move from reactive incident handling to proactive, intelligence-led operations.

“Across Africa, public safety agencies are looking for practical ways to make their operations more connected and responsive,” says Mark Zheng, MD of Hytera Southern Africa. “We see AI and convergent communications as important enablers of this progress. By combining these capabilities with our local experience, we aim to deliver solutions that address the region’s evolving needs.”