All the winners from Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026

The winners of the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 celebrate the individuals and organisations turning technological advances into practical solutions, tackling challenges and creating opportunities for growth across Africa.

Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent’s longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation. They also celebrate exceptional leadership and initiatives demonstrating how technology can make a meaningful difference to businesses and communities.

A panel of industry experts from across Africa’s technology, telecommunications, business and innovation sectors selected the winners.

Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 winners are:

Connectivity Solution of the Year: Huawei and MTN

Telecom Innovation Award: Mauritius Telecom

Most Impactful AI Solution Award: Netcare Digital

AI Leader of the Year: Ahmed El Beheiry, Executive Vice President, Group Chief Technology and AI Officer, Cassava Technologies

Innovation Start-up of the Year: Signvrse

Cybersecurity Innovation Leader of the Year: Kerissa Varma, Chief Security Advisor, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft

Data Centre Innovation Award: Hormuud Telecom

Cloud Transformation Project of the Year: Acmetel

Enterprise Digital Transformation Leader of the Year: Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO, Cassava Technologies

Fintech Innovation Leader of the Year: Vodacom

Women in Tech Leadership Award: Edna Karijo, Associate Director, eMobilis Technology Training Institut

Innovation for Impact Award: fibertime

“The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the depth of Africa’s technology ecosystem, from large multinationals to startups that are making a significant impact through their platforms and solutions. Congratulations to all of the winners – you are a reflection of Africa’s immense digital potential,” says David Monaghan, vice-president of Africa Tech Festival.