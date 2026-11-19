Anthropic IPO, Nvidia earnings show investors need wider AI exposure

Anthropic’s $1-trillion IPO and Nvidia’s $115,8-billion quarter show everyday investors need exposure to the wider AI ecosystem – with the biggest names as their base, cautions the CEO of financial advisory deVere Group, Nigel Green.

His warning comes as Anthropic, the company behind Claude, prepares to price its offering ahead of its Nasdaq debut.

They also follow Nvidia’s earnings call this week, at which the chipmaker reported a 103% jump in revenue, guided to around $130-billion for next quarter and put its cloud revenue backlog at $2,5-trillion.

“This week shows the sheer scale of the AI buildout,” says Green. “Anyone wanting to benefit from it needs exposure across the whole ecosystem. The big names are the foundation, and the growth is now spreading well beyond them.”

Anthropic is selling 825-million shares at $70 to $78 each, with orders reported at about six times the shares available. Up to 20% of the offering is set aside for retail investors.

Nvidia beat analysts’ revenue forecasts by more than $6-billion, with data centre sales alone reaching $107,6-billion.

“The numbers show where the money is heading,” Green says. “Every one of those chips needs memory, networking, electricity, cooling, a data centre to sit in and security to protect it. Each of those is a growing industry in its own right – and most everyday portfolios have very little exposure to them.”

Green argues the opportunity widens further among the companies putting AI to work.

“Banks, insurers, hospitals, retailers, logistics groups and manufacturers are all using AI to cut costs and lift sales,” he says. “As it spreads through the economy, a lot of the value will build up in those businesses.

“If you own only a few mega caps, you have a narrow slice of AI. Wider exposure gives you more ways to benefit, and more potential upside from companies whose growth isn’t already priced in the way the leaders’ is.”

The Internet boom offers a guide.

Investors who looked beyond the early household names found whole new industries in payments, e-commerce logistics, cloud computing and digital advertising – many of which went on to produce the decade’s biggest gains.

Green says the established leaders should still anchor any AI exposure.

“I’d want the leaders at the core,” he explains. “They have the cash, the customers, and the scale to keep investing through a downturn, and they give a portfolio stability when sentiment in the sector drops.

“Build out from there, across the suppliers, the infrastructure and the adopters.”

Nvidia’s record quarter also shows the risk of concentration. The company delivered it under an interim chief executive, with a board investigation still open.

“Even the strongest companies go through difficult periods,” Green says. “If most of your AI exposure sits in one or two names, you take the full hit when they do. Spreading it across the ecosystem means one company’s bad quarter doesn’t define your whole position.”

The deVere CEO expects plenty of excitement when Anthropic starts trading.

“Anthropic’s IPO will draw huge attention, and rightly so,” he says. “One listing is a single moment in a much longer trend, though.

“AI spending will run into trillions of dollars over the coming decade and flow through thousands of companies,” he adds. “Those investors with exposure across that whole chain, built around a solid core of leaders, are best placed to capture it.”