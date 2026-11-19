Anthropic valued at $2trn in record IPO

Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq today, completing the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO), valuing the company at more than $2-trillion.

Under the ticker ANT, the company raised $81,3-billion after pricing at $83.00 per share and opening at $111.50.

There were 980-million Class A shares sold. This was made up of 956,35-million by Anthropic and 23,65-million by selling stockholders, with an additional $26-billion in private investments from technology partners including Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The IPO was buoyed by news this week that Anthropic reported $33,24-billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2026, thanks to demand for the Claude large language models (LLMs).

The listing beat that of SpaceX, which in June raised a then record-breaking $75-billion at a valuation of $1,77-trillion.