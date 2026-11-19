Cassava, Mauritius Telecom sign MoU on AI services and education in Africa

Cassava Technologies and Mauritius Telecom (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Africa Tech Festival to develop a strategic partnership focused on strengthening compute and model access for MT’s AI services and exploring opportunities for myt Learn – MT’s AI-powered education platform – in South Africa and other African markets.

Cassava’s Nvidia-powered AI Factory in Cape Town is Africa’s most powerful supercomputer. The partnership combines this computing scale, Cassava’s AI platforms and regional reach with MT’s own AI products, local language capabilities, and operating experience.

“Realising AI’s promise in Africa requires more than potential; it takes infrastructure, technology, and proven expertise,” says Ziaad Suleman, SVP Cassava Technologies for South Africa and Botswana. “By pairing Mauritius Telecom’s AI products and operating experience with Cassava’s AI infrastructure and reach, we aim to bring locally relevant AI services and education solutions to more African markets.”

Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Mauritius Telecom, adds: “We are building AI capability in Mauritius that can also serve other African markets. With myt Learn, we are already putting that capability to work in our schools, supporting both students and teachers. This partnership brings together products we have developed and Cassava’s infrastructure and reach to take that work further. Our ambition is to make trusted AI useful and accessible, while ensuring that those responsible for its use retain meaningful control.”