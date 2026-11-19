Cell phone bans boost student learning

Dr Tom Kane, faculty director of the Centre for Education Policy Research (CEPR) at Harvard University, in partnership with researchers at NWEA and Dartmouth, has released the findings from the first national analysis comparing achievement growth for individual students before and after strict cell phone bans.

Between 2013 and 2024, eighth-grade maths and reading achievement fell by roughly one grade equivalent (a gradual loss of approximately 0.01 to 0.02 standard deviations per year), coinciding with the rapid adoption of broadband smart phones. Students were losing the equivalent of two to three weeks of learning every year. Although small on an annual basis, the loss accumulated.

Until recently, there has been little direct evidence on how cell phone use may have contributed to these achievement losses.

By studying achievement growth after phones were banned, this study suggests that banning in-school cell phone use restores the equivalent of one to two weeks of lost learning each year – or about half of the annual decline in achievement since 2013.

The authors analysed data from 3,3-million students attending 4 600 schools nationally during the 2021 to 2022 through 2025 to 2026 school years. The study used NWEA MAP Growth data from districts across 49 states and the District of Columbia to measure maths and reading growth among students in grades 3 through 10.

The study measures the change in student achievement growth after schools implemented strict cell phone bans, requiring students to store their phones in lockable pouches (Yondr pouches) for the day. The study also provides the first evidence on statewide bans during the 2025 to 2026 school year.

Key findings include:

Lockable pouches had a modest yet steady positive impact on student achievement. Achievement gains begin in the first year of the ban and appear to continue three years later. Schools that required students to store their phones in pouches experienced an annual boost in achievement growth of 0.01 standard deviations – equivalent to one to two weeks of additional learning per year (or restoring two minutes per hour of class time).

Achievement gains begin in the first year of the ban and appear to continue three years later. Schools that required students to store their phones in pouches experienced an annual boost in achievement growth of 0.01 standard deviations – equivalent to one to two weeks of additional learning per year (or restoring two minutes per hour of class time). Lockable pouches had a consistent effect across school and student demographics. The positive effects of lockable pouches did not significantly differ across elementary, middle, and high schools – nor across school poverty levels or prior achievement.

Storing phones in lockable pouches also seemed to reduce the share of students suffering large drops in reading achievement. In other words, putting phones away may prevent easily distracted students from losing ground in reading.

There is suggestive evidence that state-mandated bell-to-bell and instructional time bans boosted student achievement last year. The study also evaluated state-mandated bell-to-bell and instructional time bans in 22 states in 2025 to 2026. While students in bell-to-bell ban states showed positive gains in reading (0.016 standard deviations) and those in states with instructional time bans showed gains in math (0.019 standard deviations), researchers cautioned that these findings might be confounded by pre-existing trends in the states implementing bans.

“Around 2013, US students started losing two to three weeks of learning each year. It’s been a slow leak that, over time, has put US 8th graders almost a year behind. Strict cell phone bans seem to plug about half of that leak,” says Dr Kane.

“While schools should not expect a large boost immediately, storing phones is a cost-effective way to add one to two weeks of instruction each year. That could add up over time, just as the initial declines did,” says Prof Douglas Staiger, Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College, a study co-author.

What is not known and next steps

Despite the recent progress in understanding cell phone bans, much less is known about the effect of cell phones and social media outside of school.

The recent Meta settlement, in which the company has agreed to limit access for minors outside of school hours, provides a starting point for learning about the consequences of cell phone use after school and at night. To take advantage of that opportunity, we recommend the following steps:

Extend social media restrictions to other platforms. As they are incentivised to do under the agreement, state leaders could encourage other platforms used by youth – YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. – to adopt similar restrictions to those being implemented by Meta. If the restrictions are limited to Meta applications, students can just shift to other platforms and states will not know if social media use has been reduced.

As they are incentivised to do under the agreement, state leaders could encourage other platforms used by youth – YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. – to adopt similar restrictions to those being implemented by Meta. If the restrictions are limited to Meta applications, students can just shift to other platforms and states will not know if social media use has been reduced. Assemble baseline measures of social media use. Under the agreement, Meta has committed to sharing data on students’ social media use. States and their research partners should work with Meta and other social media companies to track the time different groups of students are spending on platforms before and after the restrictions go into effect. To protect the privacy of individual students, the data should be de-identified and aggregated.

Under the agreement, Meta has committed to sharing data on students’ social media use. States and their research partners should work with Meta and other social media companies to track the time different groups of students are spending on platforms before and after the restrictions go into effect. To protect the privacy of individual students, the data should be de-identified and aggregated. Track changes in student engagement and mental health. In order to learn if students are benefiting, state education agencies should consider partnering with local school districts to track measures of student engagement such as participation in extracurricular activities, time spent reading, homework completion, in-person socialisation, and measures of anxiety and depression.

With cooperation from the social media companies, state leaders and researchers have an opportunity not just to track the effect of the Meta settlement restrictions, but to improve them.

“We have lacked the data for understanding the role that cell phones are playing in students’ lives,” says Dr Kane. “Obviously, the social media companies know how much time students are spending on their platforms, but their data has not been linked to student academic or non-academic outcomes. We have an opportunity to build an evidence base on any negative impacts of social media use on students and to find commonsense regulations for reducing harms.”