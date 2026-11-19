Gamers awaiting GTA VI release come under attack

Researchers at Kaspersky have discovered cyberattacks capitalising on the global anticipation of the Grand Theft Auto VI game launch.

According to Kaspersky telemetry data, 27,416 detections of malware and potentially unwanted applications related to GTA VI were recorded globally between June and November 2026.

To infect devices, attackers may be deploying fake game installers, activation cheats, and other deceptive applications. Separately, Kaspersky detected multiple phishing attempts tied to GTA VI designed to acquire victims’ funds and harvest personal data.

GTA VI launched on gaming consoles on 19 November 2026, with release times varying by region and time zone. In some regions, the game became available as early as November 18. No PC release date has been announced.

Attackers have exploited user confusion over game availability across platforms, distributing malicious or potentially harmful files mimicking official installers, activation utilities, key generators, or performance cheats, particularly targeting PC users with fake builds.

Instead of delivering the game, these files may contain various threats ranging from Trojans to invasive adware. Because legitimate pre-downloads are exclusively distributed through official console networks, any third-party tool offering early installation is inherently fake and could be malicious.

“Attackers consistently use the hype around something long-awaited, like a major smartphone launch or tickets for a pop star concert becoming available. Gamers’ excitement around the release of the new GTA game may lead to some of them downloading malware or otherwise potentially harmful or unwanted applications like adware or web browser hijackers. We urge players to stay vigilant and rely solely on official game distribution channels,” comments Evgeny Kuskov, security expert at Kaspersky.

Previously, Kaspersky has warned of multiple scams exploiting anticipation surrounding GTA VI through fake leaks, early-access offers, and fraudulent preorder schemes. Scammers operating websites under the “CyberLeek” name advertised supposed leaked builds, offering “full game access” for $1,000, 24-hour demo access for $100, or crowdfunding campaigns promising to release the game publicly once funding targets were reached.

The report also highlighted fake preorder and download websites, including schemes requiring users to complete bogus “human verification” steps involving suspicious software downloads, as well as fraudulent payment requests and attempts to collect personal information.