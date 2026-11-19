GTA VI breaks global data traffic records

The official launch of the highly anticipated video game, GTA VI, has coincided with a new global data traffic record at Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX.

On Wednesday evening, 18 November, at 20:20 Central European Time, data throughput across DE-CIX’s Internet Exchanges worldwide reached a new record-breaking high of 33,03 terabits per second (Tbps).

At DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe’s largest Internet Exchange, exceptionally high data traffic of 22,15 Tbps was also recorded – just below the previous record set during the start of pre-downloads one week earlier.

Overall, data throughput around the launch of GTA VI, which has shipped more than 17-million digital copies at the time of writing, was 25% higher than during a typical week at the beginning of the year.

The game’s predecessor, GTA V, set the record for the fastest entertainment release to generate $1-billion, reaching the milestone in just three days. Its sequel generated an estimated $1,65-billion in digital preorders alone, according to Sensor Tower, positioning GTA VI as a contender for the biggest entertainment launch in history.

On 10 November, coinciding with the start of pre-downloads, DE-CIX had already recorded new data traffic records: 22,30 Tbps in Frankfurt and 33,01 terabits per second worldwide.

Both figures represent an increase of approximately 20% compared to the beginning of the year. The 22,30 terabits per second recorded in Frankfurt are equivalent to approximately 13 complete downloads of the game every single second.

New record peak traffic during the pre-download phase was also recorded at DE-CIX’s exchanges in North America, starting on 10 November with Phoenix (196,45 Gbps), Chicago (1,22 Tbps), and Dallas (2,66 Tbps); on the 11th at DE-CIX Mexico (416 Gbps), on the 12th in Dallas (2,68 Tbps); and on the 18th again in Dallas (2,87 Tbps).

On Wednesday evening, prior to the official game release, further above-average traffic was recorded around the world in Chicago (1,22 Tbps), New York (2.44 Tbps), Madrid (1,43 Tbps), Lisbon (79,9 Gbps), Dubai (1,25 Tbps), Singapore (627 Gbps), and Frankfurt (22,15 Tbps).

“For millions of gamers, downloading a game is just a single click. For the digital infrastructure behind it, this means reliably transporting enormous volumes of data. Even before the official launch, we recorded new all-time highs. The launch of GTA VI clearly demonstrates the scale that major digital events like this have now reached,” says Dr Thomas King, chief technology officer of DE-CIX.

With a download size of approximately 210 Gb, GTA VI places significant demands on the networks involved.

On an Internet connection with a speed of 50Mbps, transferring this amount of data alone takes more than nine hours under ideal conditions.

The option to pre-download the game allows some of the data traffic to be distributed across the days leading up to the actual release. Additional traffic may also be generated by updates and streaming services surrounding the game’s launch.