Modular data centres speed time to value

The AI revolution is no longer something to ponder on – it has happened and we need to ensure the infrastructure to support it is in place.

This is the word from Ivan Kuts, solutions architect at Vertiv, who says companies like Vertiv, which provide the data centres for AI, expect demand to continue growing.

The big issue facing the industry now is a shortage of capacity with GPU supplies still lagging demand around the world.

But the pressure is on to deliver solutions and get them deployed as quickly as possible, which is why Vertiv’s modular data centres are gaining in popularity.

“The main metric for data centres now is time to token – how fast can they get switched on delivering profits.”

The modular and standardised data centre can help to achieve this quickly. In fact, Kuts says a recent deployment went from design to deployment in just nine months.

Modular data centres are not a new phenomenon in Africa, says Wotjek Piork, MD of Vertiv Africa.

“Our first modular deployment happened in Africa was in 2005, so this is not a new concept for the continent.

“And we are deploying more and more modular infrastructure projects in Africa.”

The modular concept has evolved from having all the data centre components in a single module to a scalable portfolio that allows customer to quickly scale as needed, Piork adds.

Vertiv’s OneCore delivers modular infrastructure that can be deployed as standalone modules, or in traditional data halls as a hybrid build.

Prefabricated pieces populate grey and white space as appropriate for the customer.

OneCore was developed specifically for AI data centres, and can accommodate up to 12,5Mwatts on its reference design, stepping up to 250MW for a single campus.

“It is potentially sized for a GW data centre,” Piork adds.

The reference design covers about 90% of any customer’s need and can be tailored for a close fit.

It is delivered in various versions: the enterprise AI deployment of up to 5MW; the OneCore solution from 5MW to 15MW; and the reference design for AI factories.