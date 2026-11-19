PayInc Cash Index dips in Q2 2026 as cash ecosystem evolves

The PayInc Cash Index drifted lower in the second quarter of 2026 but remained higher than year ago levels. However, the decline reflects broader changes in the cash ecosystem, rather than a fall in cash usage alone.

“Compared to Q1 2026, the PayInc Cash Index declined by 1.0% in Q2 to reach an index level of 96.9 but remained up by 2.1% on year ago levels,” says independent economist Elize Kruger. “All components measured by the Index declined on a quarterly basis. However, signs of stabilisation have emerged over the past 18 months.”

The PayInc Cash Index takes a closer look at the cash ecosystem’s structural shifts involving banks, non-banks and retailers. The index draws on data from PayInc’s Cash Independent Administrator (Cash IA) to track the quarterly trends in the cash industry.

“By tracking key components of South Africa’s cash supply chain, the PayInc Cash Index provides insights into cash optimisation, emerging trends and structural changes shaping the industry,” explains Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagement at PayInc.

Cash as a payment choice has come into sharper focus following the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Cost of Cash Research Report in September 2026. The report showed that the total cost of cash extends beyond visible bank fees to include hidden costs related to time, security, indirect retailer and informal traders, and access. However, cash remains popular, increasing the need to optimise costs across the cash value chain.

In December 2025, the SARB unveiled its Cash Smart Strategy, an initiative that aims to modernise, lower costs, and improve access to physical cash. This strategy forms part of the SARB’s Vision 2030+ goals and will run parallel with the objective to digitise transactions under the auspices of the Payments Ecosystem Modernisation programme.

Cash activity eases as efficiency gains reshape the ecosystem

The PayInc Cash Index comprises three components, each measuring a different aspect of cash activity in South Africa:

Cash Inventory indicator

The SARB, the sole issuer of cash in South Africa and reports quarterly on notes and coins in circulation, reported cash in circulation stood at R176.5 billion in June 2026, down from R180.6 billion in March. While cash in circulation has remained relatively stable at around R180 billion, or 2.5% of GDP, since 2020, its value has declined in real terms.

“The cash inventory indicator fell by 3.0% in Q2 2026 compared to Q1 and was 0.7% lower than a year earlier, after adjusting for inflation and seasonal trends,” says Kruger.

Several factors may be contributing to this trend.

“This could be a reflection of a gradual move away from cash usage, on the one hand, but it is also a partial reflection of an observable improvement in the efficiency of cash demand management in the value chain,” says Naidoo.

This would be evident in Cash IA, which is responsible for ensuring availability and optimisation of cash to the industry. Part of the PayInc Cash Business Unit, the Cash IA plays a significant role in the forecasting and planning of cash requirements for banks and other non-bank players in the economy.

“Additionally, the introduction of PayShap as an instant, low-value, real-time digital payment service in South Africa has been a notable development to facilitate some displacement of cash. The growing uptake of PayShap will increasingly be a factor driving cash demand lower over time,” says Naidoo.

Partly reflecting these developments, the value of physical cash held in the SARB’s vaults across its various sites has declined over time, reaching approximately R26,4-billion in Q2 2026, of the total R176.5 billion in circulation. Similarly, commercial banks also reduced their amount of cash holdings.

“As such, efficiency gains and the impact of structural changes in the industry are also impacting on cash inventory and demand trends in the economy,” says Naidoo.

Supply indicator

The supply indicator measures the cash supplied to banks and retailers to support cash availability through channels such as bank branches, ATMs and cashback services at large retailers. The PayInc data, however, captures cash supplied to banks through its Integrated Cash Management System and a limited number of retailers. It excludes activity from cash-in-transit companies and other non-bank cash service providers, which are playing an increasingly important role in the cash ecosystem.

“The supply indicator declined marginally by 0.1% in Q2 2026 compared to Q1, but remained 6.0% above year ago levels,” says Kruger. While a downward trend has emerged in recent years, this does not necessarily indicate lower demand for cash. Rather, it reflects greater efficiencies in cash distribution and the changing roles of banks, retailers and non-bank providers.

“These structural changes include banks adjusting their branch and ATM networks, greater use of independent ATM operators, and more retailers offering cashback and cash deposit services,” says Naidoo.

The SARB’s Cost of Cash Research Report also highlights the significant costs involved in supplying and distributing cash across the economy. These include essential industry services, such as cash transportation, processing, storage, security and insurance. Also, banking services, including maintaining ATM and branch networks, cash operations, infrastructure and related transaction fees. The report identifies opportunities to reduce costs, particularly within banking infrastructure and cash distribution, as the industry continues to evolve.

Demand indicator

What happens to cash once it is withdrawn remains difficult to track. “With more non-bank providers entering the cash ecosystem, data on how cash circulates and how frequently it is used remains limited,” says Kruger.

To better understand cash demand, the PayInc Cash Index compares the total value of notes and coins in circulation with cash held by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and commercial banks. The difference, referred to as ‘Other cash’, represents cash held by individuals and non-bank providers.

“Following a slight increase in Q1 2026, the cash demand indicator declined by 0.8% in Q2, but remained marginally above year-earlier levels,” Kruger adds.

The need for balanced access to all payments

Overall, the PayInc Cash Index points to an evolving cash ecosystem, with greater efficiencies across the growing supply chain and a gradual decline in cash usage, alongside the continued modernisation of digital payment alternatives. Together, these point to the need of balanced access to different payment types to facilitate financial inclusion.

“While a downward trend has been evident in the PayInc Cash Index, some stabilisation has been observed in the past eighteen months. Given notable structural changes in the cash ecosystem, the PayInc Cash Index will continue to serve as an indicator of change, while stimulating debate by providing thought-provoking perspectives,” says Naidoo.