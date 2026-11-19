Retail Nation: FMCG sales buoyant, tech and durables slump

NielsenIQ (NIQ) South Africa has released its State of the Retail Nation analysis for the third quarter of 2026, indicating moderate growth in retail sales value and volume.

South African consumers spent nearly R173,5-billion on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) through traditional and modern trade channels during the quarter. Sales value increased 3,8% compared to the same quarter last year, while unit sales were up 4,2%.

In the technology and durables (T&D) sector, unit sales fell by 5,3% and sales value declined by 14,4% during July to September 2026, reflecting continued weakness in consumer demand. Telecoms, the largest T&D category, recorded a 12% decline in sales value, despite a 1,1% increase in unit sales.

“FMCG spending in South Africa remains relatively buoyant, even as consumers battle with cost-of-living pressures and high unemployment,” says Zak Haeri, MD of NIQ South Africa. “Sharp increases in fuel prices, with annual fuel inflation reaching 27,9% in September, are adding to this pressure. Spending power remains uneven, with consumers becoming increasingly selective about where they spend and what they consider worth paying for. For brands and retailers, this means understanding increasingly divergent consumer needs and finding the right balance between affordability, value and growth.

“T&D brands and retailers face a challenging operating environment,” Haeri continues. “A contraction in both unit sales and sales value reflects consumers’ reluctance to commit to big-ticket purchases amid ongoing financial uncertainty. Higher average selling prices are dampening demand in the mass market as consumers hold back from upgrading and replacing T&D goods.”

FMCG unit sales grow more than sales value

Food, the largest FMCG category, showed a 3,3% year-on-year increase in sales volume and a 2,6% increase in value terms, reaching sales of R63,6-billion for the quarter.

Most key categories delivered respectable growth.

Excluding tobacco and liquor, private labels accounted for sales valued at around R27-billion, an increase of 3,6% for the quarter and representing around 17,6% of FMCG sales value for the quarter. Independent brands achieved nearly R126,6-billion in sales (excluding tobacco and liquor), up 4,1% and representing 82,4% of sales value. Private label performance remained subdued during the quarter due to aggressive price competition and promotional activity from independent brands.

Traditional trade continues to grow

Continuing a pattern evident throughout the year, traditional trade channels grew faster than modern trade during the third quarter. Sales value via traditional trade outlets increased 5,2% to R40,2-billion for the quarter, with unit volumes rising 8,6%. Traditional trade refers to independent (non-chain, non-franchised) stores that stock consumer packaged goods with a fixed, physical location.

Sales value through modern trade channels – which include online retailers, franchised stores and outlets which form part of a retail chain – increased 3,6% to R130,6-billion during the quarter. Sales volumes were up 1,5% during the period under review.

“Traditional trade’s stronger volume growth reflects the importance of affordability and proximity for value-conscious consumers, who often make smaller, more frequent purchases at retailers near their homes to manage tight household budgets,” says Haeri.

Tech and durables sector weighed down by weak demand

Weak performance from telecoms, which includes smartphones, pulled the T&D sector down during the third quarter. Consumer spending remained selective, with demand concentrated around essential products that offer clear functional value. Online retail demonstrated more resilience than traditional channels, with consumers seeking competitive pricing, convenience and greater product choice.

“Consumers held back from big-ticket purchases during the quarter due to cost-of-living pressures,” says Haeri. “Higher costs for short-term device memory and long-term storage chips are driving prices up for smartphones, PCs and other electronic products, bringing demand down.

“Some consumers, particularly in the higher LSMs, are still spending,” he says. “In the television market, sales value growth was concentrated in larger 50 to 60 inch and 75 to 86 inch screens as some consumers gravitated towards premium, big-screen entertainment. T&D brands need to demonstrate that their products offer meaningful savings or meaningful upgrades to close sales in this environment.”

Black Friday offers an opportunity to unlock spending

Black Friday offers an important opportunity for retailers and brands to capture revenue. Over the past two years, consumers have increasingly concentrated their festive season spending on Black Friday week rather than waiting until Christmas. In 2024, Black Friday week overtook Christmas week as the biggest retail week. In 2025, FMCG sales for Black Friday week exceeded the year’s average weekly sales by R5,5-billion.

FMCG sales generated by Black Friday have consistently increased each year as retailers added more sales items to their promotions for the event.

NIQ’s data for Black Friday 2025 shows that essential items such as laundry detergents, toothpaste, margarine, rice and noodles were strong sellers, alongside discretionary products like alcohol and chocolate.

For brands, the challenge is to use promotions to attract new and repeat customers without becoming overly reliant on discounts to drive volume growth. Since slot fees for Black Friday are high and some items would sell as well on promotion during any other time of the year, FMCG brands need to carefully consider whether Black Friday is worth the investment.

In T&D, televisions, large appliances such as fridges and washing machines, and small appliances including air fryers and coffee machines are among the strongest-selling categories over Black Friday. Brands and retailers will need to present compelling deals to provide consumers with an incentive to bring forward upgrades or replace essential household items.

“Black Friday has extended into a month-long shopping event, with consumers researching products and prices well ahead of time,” says Haeri. “Many shoppers will use AI tools and assistants to help them track down and evaluate the best Black Friday deals for their needs. Our research shows that nearly half (47%) of South African online consumers are already reporting using AI to help determine which products to buy. Leading retailers and brands are considering how to ensure visibility on AI platforms as part of their marketing mix.”