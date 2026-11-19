The scams to be aware of this shopping season

With Fraud Awareness Week underway this week – and just ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the festive holiday season – the growing scale and complexity of the digital fraud criminals are now exploiting is in the spotlight.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), digital banking fraud losses reached R2,4-billion in 2025, while recent Transunion research found that South African consumers who fell victim to digital fraud reported an average loss of just over R11 000. Account take-overs, money mule-related fraud, and identity theft were among the reported types of fraud.

“As financial crime becomes increasingly sophisticated and interconnected, criminals are exploiting the speed of digital payments by pressuring consumers into making rushed decisions,” says Ursula Pearson-Williams, head of Fraud Intelligence at PayInc. “Building trust in digital payments requires coordinated action across industries and sectors, with consumer awareness playing a critical role in helping people recognise risks and make informed decisions.”

Leading fraud threats in a challenging economy

Fraud today has become more organised, borderless, and increasingly driven by Artificial intelligence (AI). According to Interpol’s 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, AI-enhanced fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods.

Experts at PayInc’s Fraud Intelligence Conference earlier this year highlighted how criminals are increasingly using deepfake voices and videos, fake banking notifications, and stolen identities to deceive consumers and commit financial crimes that extend across borders.

Other growing threats include stolen mobile devices, fraudulent SMS messages appearing to come from banks or delivery companies, and fake QR codes that redirect consumers to fraudulent pages to access their details or make a payment.

“Economic pressure is creating another vulnerability point, with consumers increasingly recruited as money mules to move stolen funds in return for easy money,” says Pearson-Williams.

Keeping digital payments secure and trusted

As payments become faster, fraud prevention must keep pace. Steps are being taken to ensure digital payments can be made with confidence across the broadening ecosystem through initiatives such as the South African Reserve Bank’s Payments Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) programme. As South Africa’s National Payments Utility, PayInc remains committed to ensuring secure and efficient digital payments.

“Sitting at the centre, PayInc Fraud Intelligence enables institutions to uncover hidden threats, reduce exposure and strengthen resilience across the National Payment System, helping to build trust in South Africa’s growing digital economy,” says Pearson-Williams.

Consumers should watch for these scams over the shopping season:

Fake Black Friday deals and cloned stores: Fake websites and social media adverts offering significant discounts on popular items such as phones, gaming consoles and appliances, often pushing you to pay by EFT or instant payment rather than card.

Fake websites and social media adverts offering significant discounts on popular items such as phones, gaming consoles and appliances, often pushing you to pay by EFT or instant payment rather than card. Fake delivery and courier messages: SMS or alerts from instant messaging platforms claiming a parcel could not be delivered or that a small fee is due, with a link designed to steal your card or banking details.

SMS or alerts from instant messaging platforms claiming a parcel could not be delivered or that a small fee is due, with a link designed to steal your card or banking details. Marketplace and social media seller scams: Sellers collect payment and disappear, or buyers send fake proof of payment before you release the goods.

Sellers collect payment and disappear, or buyers send fake proof of payment before you release the goods. Fake vouchers, gift cards and competitions: “Win a Black Friday voucher” messages shared on instant messaging platforms and social media are used to harvest personal details or payments.

“Win a Black Friday voucher” messages shared on instant messaging platforms and social media are used to harvest personal details or payments. Holiday and travel booking fraud: Fake accommodation listings, cloned airline or car rental websites and “pay a deposit now or lose the booking” pressure that targets holidaymakers.

Fake accommodation listings, cloned airline or car rental websites and “pay a deposit now or lose the booking” pressure that targets holidaymakers. Fake bank alerts and approval requests: Messages warning of a “suspicious purchases” used to steal one-time PINs (OTPs) or trick you into approving a payment you did not make.

How consumers can stay safe during the busy shopping season

Black Friday and the festive season are expected to bring more promotions, online transactions, and payment requests. Criminals often exploit this activity through fake deals, urgent payment requests and impersonation scams. Pearson-Williams shares nine practical ways consumers can stay safe:

Think before clicking: Be cautious of unexpected SMS, email or promotions via instant messaging platforms asking you to follow a link or make an urgent payment. Visit the retailer’s official website or app directly. Track orders through the retailer’s app or website, not through links in unexpected delivery messages. Check the seller: Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Verify unfamiliar retailers and payment details before making a purchase – check how long the website has existed, look for a physical address and contact details, and read independent reviews. Pay by card or through the retailer’s secure checkout where possible, and be wary of sellers who insist on EFT, instant payment or gift cards, which are difficult to reverse. Protect your banking details: Never share your PIN, password or one-time PIN (OTP) – even with someone claiming to represent your bank. If you are unsure, always check with your bank first. Check before approving: Read banking app notifications carefully and never approve payments or login requests you did not initiate. Do not approve a payment or OTP request while shopping unless you started it and the amount and merchant match. Verify QR codes and payment links: Check the destination before entering personal or banking information. Fraudulent links can lead to fake payment pages. Never move money for strangers: Do not allow others to use your bank account to receive or transfer funds in exchange for payment. You could become a money mule involved in serious money laundering. Book holidays through trusted channels: Use the official booking platform, confirm accommodation, flights and car hire directly with the provider – and avoid paying deposits outside the platform. Set limits and switch on notifications: Review your transaction limits and turn on payment notifications in your banking app before the shopping rush. Report fraud immediately: Contact your bank through its official channels if you suspect fraud. Quick reporting can help limit further harm and support banking and payments investigations.

“Consumers must remember that faster payments should never mean rushed decisions. Taking a moment to verify, question or report suspicious activity can make all the difference in preventing fraud and protecting trust in digital payments,” says Pearson-Williams.