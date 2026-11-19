Vodacom pilots U6GHz to go beyond 5G

Vodacom is looking beyond 5G, and is testing Huawei’s U6GHz VitaAAU RetinaMIMO technology.

David Li, president of Huawei Wireless TDD Product Line, Huawei, describes U6GHz as “the next golden spectrum”.

He adds: “Through this test, we look forward to validating the multi-dimensional capabilities of Huawei VitaAAU with 1536 AEs and 256TRx, and to ensuring cross-generational leadership.”

Li explains that user-centric networks benefit from U6GHz’s ultra-high bandwidth, low- and mid-range coverage alignment, and intelligent on-demand allocation.

These features improve cell-edge experience assurance, fixed wireless access and latency assurance.

In the AI era, telcos are under pressure to provide ubiquitous coverage and wide bandwidth. But these challenges are complex and expensive to overcome with traditional technology.

“The U6GHz coverage challenge cannot be solved by adding sites or increasing power,” Li says. “We need an entirely new technological path.”

RetinaMIMO breaks U6GHz coverage limit with multi-antenna technology, while Huawei’s ultra-high-speed beam scanning delivers ubiquitous ultra-high bandwidth, engineering innovation and intelligent scanning.

Huawei’s RetinaMIMO technology foundation for U6GHz lets VitaAAU construct multi-dimensional network capabilities on the natural wideband of U6GHz.

“Through flexible scheduling of network resources, it meets the differentiated needs of different scenarios, services, and users within an ever-evolving wireless network,” Li says. “This allows customers to fully realizing the business, products and solutions, and technology foundation on all fronts.”