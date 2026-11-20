Designing for the customer’s customer

The South African retail sector is growing at a steady pace. Statistics South Africa reports that retail trade sales rose by 3,3% year-on-year in real terms in August 2026 and 2,6% over the three months prior1.

Neil Truman, retail business architect at redPanda Software

The pace is slow, but it is gaining momentum and retailers need solutions that are designed to support how they operate in this market with its unique quirks and demands and requirements. What they don’t need is a solution that forces them to adapt, yet international retail platforms often come with a fixed view of how the sector works, making the retailer fit the product rather than the other way around. Good retail software starts at the point of its promise – why it exists, who it serves, and what it needs to do to ensure the customer’s customer experiences a frictionless journey.

Deloitte’s 2026 Global Retail Industry Outlook found that 52% of the 330 retail executives surveyed ranked customer focus among their top priorities2. The hard part is turning that priority into a working system, and this means understanding a retailer’s purpose before its processes. Why does the business exist? How does the business operate? What experience does it want its customers to have? What story does the retailer tell when asked what happens when a customer walks through the door or logs into the website?

The values of a retailer also change the way they operate and the tools they need. Some retailers let employees take 5% off a display item on the spot for a customer and audit the decision afterwards. Others require a regional manager to load the discount. Some keep the decision at a head office level. All models are legitimate, and the software has to support the culture so the business can connect more effectively with its customers. It also has to support retailer agility. For example, the same Deloitte outlook also found that 40% of consumer perceptions are defined by more than price; they are influenced by quality, customer service, ease of checkout and even employee attitudes.

The system exists to help the retailer engage with the customer. How comfortable they are with technology changes the design. A shopper configuring furniture will work through several screens to get what they want, but one purchasing everyday items wants to pay and leave in just a few steps. An online store can let a customer pair plain sheets with a patterned duvet cover to see the result, but there’s little point if they only sell prepacked bundles.

The same applies in-store. Empowering store associates has become one of the third highest priorities for the year according to 45% of retailers in the IHL Group 2026 Retail Transformation Study, with 87% of retail revenue linked back to the physical store3. For a chain of branches that operate as showrooms, for example, staff need to check stock across a network on a phone-sized device while the customer waits. Optimising this away from a paper system and the associated delays changes the at-risk customer to an engaged one.

Data follows the same principle. Reconciliation and shrinkage control are basics, but forecasting relies on capturing sales at a granular level by product, store, department and hour. With that detail in place, retailers can overlay context such as local sporting events or whether a branch serves a mining or farming town and then test the instincts of their store managers. The right tools will allow for the right services, such as real-time replenishment that alerts the storeroom as shelves empty at a high-volume grocer.

This matters most for the mid-tier retailer, which needs accessible tools sitting on their data and providing them with guidance and support. It is especially impactful when aligned with where a retailer wants to be over the next few years, as the system can be built around ambition. Detailed data captured today will be ready when the business expands, and a modular design means that a simple process that serves the business well now can be replaced later with something more sophisticated, but without rebuilding. Retailers cannot be expected to keep spending heavily on technology but rather need an affordable starting point with a clear upgrade path.

Customers stay loyal to retailers with a purpose and with systems that reinforce that purpose at every point of contact. This begins with a software partner willing to listen, a retailer with a deep understanding of their customer, and technology that fits with the business, not the other way around.