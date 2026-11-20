Enterprises need to stress-test security blind spots

Enterprises must move beyond reactive cybersecurity towards a proactive, intelligence-led approach to operational resilience, says GlobalData.

As ransomware, AI-enabled threats, concentrated technology dependencies and vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) evolve, leaders need to understand which disruptions could materially affect critical business operations.

The research group notes that fastest-growing risks for 2025 and 2026 centre on AI-driven cyberattacks, social engineering, and supply chain vulnerabilities as attackers automate complex exploits.

Vidya Vijayawada, chief security officer at GlobalData, comments: “Recent incidents demonstrate that significant disruption does not always begin with a direct cyberattack. The global Microsoft 365 outage, which Microsoft said was not caused by malicious activity, disrupted communications and workflows across multiple regions. Separately, the cyber incidents involving Jaguar Land Rover and the Collins Aerospace passenger-processing platform affected manufacturing and airport operations, while the recent attacks on Internet-exposed refrigeration controllers in Europe demonstrated how cyber weaknesses can have physical consequences.

“The true measure of cyber resilience is not whether an organisation can prevent every incident, but whether it can continue operating when something goes wrong,” Vijayawada says. “Boards need to understand which services, suppliers and processes are critical, what happens if they become unavailable, and whether their continuity arrangements have been tested.”

Hidden costs of concentration and OT blind spots

GlobalData’s analysis highlights three critical risk areas currently challenging C-suite executives and boards across industries:

AI enabled threats and growing technical complexity : Modern enterprises depend on interconnected cloud platforms, SaaS services, endpoints, APIs and AI-enabled applications. These environments create more complex attack surfaces and dependencies. AI can also help malicious actors accelerate reconnaissance, social engineering and vulnerability discovery, while enterprise AI adoption introduces risks such as prompt injection, data exposure, and insecure third-party integrations. Organisations need clear visibility, governance and proportionate controls across these environments.

Modern enterprises depend on interconnected cloud platforms, SaaS services, endpoints, APIs and AI-enabled applications. These environments create more complex attack surfaces and dependencies. AI can also help malicious actors accelerate reconnaissance, social engineering and vulnerability discovery, while enterprise AI adoption introduces risks such as prompt injection, data exposure, and insecure third-party integrations. Organisations need clear visibility, governance and proportionate controls across these environments. OT as a physical vulnerability: Connected manufacturing systems, refrigeration controllers, building management systems, and logistics infrastructure can expose physical operations to cyber risk. Security strategies should account for OT asset visibility, network segmentation, protected remote access, supplier maintenance arrangements, and practical recovery procedures. The consequences of compromise may extend beyond data or IT availability to safety, inventory, production, and customer services.

Connected manufacturing systems, refrigeration controllers, building management systems, and logistics infrastructure can expose physical operations to cyber risk. Security strategies should account for OT asset visibility, network segmentation, protected remote access, supplier maintenance arrangements, and practical recovery procedures. The consequences of compromise may extend beyond data or IT availability to safety, inventory, production, and customer services. Vulnerability management: Security teams cannot remediate every vulnerability simultaneously. Prioritisation should combine exploitability, external exposure, threat intelligence, the criticality of affected services and potential operational consequences. Equally important are business impact assessments, mapped technology and supplier dependencies, defined recovery objectives, alternative operating arrangements, and regular crisis exercises. A highly secure supplier can still suffer an operational failure; resilience requires preparation for both cyber incidents and non-malicious outages.

Vijayawada continues: “Cybersecurity is no longer an isolated IT concern. The relevant boardroom question is not only where vulnerabilities exist, but which risks could interrupt customer services, revenue, or essential operations. Intelligence is most valuable when it connects emerging threats to business impact and helps leaders make informed investment and resilience decisions before disruption occurs.”