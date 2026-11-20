Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving change and growth across industries, but is also bringing significant new risks for businesses, according to a new Allianz Commercial report.

AI-related incidents and litigation have rapidly increased in recent years, while a sharp rise in insurance claims may be anticipated as adoption expands.

Allianz Commercial is already tracking AI-related insurance claims with substantial values in the millions of euros. Examples of cases include accidents caused by alleged defective AI safety systems in vehicles, as well as shareholder-filed securities litigation alleging misleading AI-related disclosures and omissions by company executives.

These cases could easily result in total insurance industry losses in the region of $100-million, the report notes.

Many current confirmed losses show only part of the exposure because AI involvement can be difficult to identify, quantify or attribute – while some losses may be recorded under established categories such as cyber, directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability, product liability, or crime insurance.

In addition, when AI is embedded into everyday business processes, even a small error rate can translate into a significant number of critical issues very quickly. This explains why AI soared from #10 to #2 in the Allianz Risk Barometer 2026, the largest year-on-year rise of any risk category. So, although current claims data would not rank AI among the top 20 loss drivers for commercial insurers, it is very much on the radar of senior business leaders.

“AI is transforming how companies operate, make decisions and compete, and is becoming embedded into the business models and operations of businesses and supply chains,” says Thomas Lillelund, CEO of Allianz Commercial. “But while AI offers huge value and benefits, it also represents a risk management challenge like never before, given its ability to cause direct losses or act as a risk enabler or multiplier across every industry.

“Today’s apparently modest number of confirmed AI claims hides the true extent of exposures for businesses,” he adds. “The loss scenarios already emerging show why business leaders should prioritise AI within governance and resilience planning, supported by clear accountability, appropriate controls, human oversight, and workable fallback arrangements.”

Four categories provide a common language for AI losses

AI carries a unique systemic risk profile. It is being adopted simultaneously across virtually all industries and geographies, and many AI systems share common foundations – the same large language models, training data, cloud infrastructure, and data centres.

At the same time, the competitive pressure to deploy AI quickly within organisations is enormous. Even when companies act responsibly, the probabilistic nature of AI means that mistakes will happen. The report introduces a framework for understanding how AI can generate losses and claims, organised into four main categories.

Direct AI loss: The AI system is the primary cause of harm through an incorrect action, decision, recommendation, or output – for example, a wrong AI-generated advice that causes financial loss.

The AI system is the primary cause of harm through an incorrect action, decision, recommendation, or output – for example, a wrong AI-generated advice that causes financial loss. AI-related loss: AI is a material factor, but the loss arises from wider business, governance, legal, reputational, or third-party issues – for example, AI-washing allegations.

AI is a material factor, but the loss arises from wider business, governance, legal, reputational, or third-party issues – for example, AI-washing allegations. AI-accelerated loss: AI enables, scales or accelerates malicious activity, including cyberattacks, deepfakes or fraud.

AI enables, scales or accelerates malicious activity, including cyberattacks, deepfakes or fraud. AI-dependency loss: The initial event is not caused by AI, but reliance on AI-driven processes and insufficient fallback capabilities increases the duration or cost of the loss.

Litigation and lawsuits are rising

Both industry databases and Allianz Commercial have observed a rapid increase in AI-related incidents and litigation globally.

For example, the MIT AI Risk Initiative recorded 179 incidents in 2023, 307 in 2024, and 453 in 2025 – an increase of more than 150% in just two years. More incidents mean more lawsuits, as corporates are sued for a wide range of AI-related issues, including intellectual property and copyright infringement, data privacy breaches, unauthorised or unlawful use, processing or retention of data, hallucinations (fake facts), discrimination, bias, and environmental issues.

For example, there were well over 100 IP lawsuits filed against AI developers by artists, entertainment, and media companies through the middle of 2026.

One of the most visible areas for AI-related losses is D&O insurance, where AI washing – the overstating or misrepresenting of AI capabilities – or cases involving a firm’s failure to anticipate and disclose the adverse impact of AI, is already leading to litigation and the notification of insurance claims. As of August 2026, there have been 22 AI-related securities class action lawsuits filed in the US this year compared to just 16 during the whole of 2025, and seven in 2023 – an upwards trajectory that shows no signs of slowing.

AI can also strengthen prevention and resilience

Organisations using AI-driven prevention and detection tools have materially lower breach and business interruption costs, Allianz Commercial’s claims analysis shows. The cost of an AI-enhanced ransomware attack that progresses to data theft and encryption can be 1 000 times higher than an incident that is detected and contained early.

Other applications include realtime fraud detection, predictive maintenance, supply-chain monitoring, and compliance surveillance. These tools can help identify suspicious transactions, emerging equipment failures, supply chain disruption, and potential compliance breaches before they result in more significant losses.

“What we observe today with confirmed AI losses is almost certainly just the tip of the iceberg, “ says Michael Daum, head of the AI Risk and Claims Centre of Excellence at Allianz Commercial. “While some direct AI losses are evident, many incidents go under the radar, creating a significant gray area of hidden exposure. We are at an early stage of a broader transformation, one in which the true scale of AI-related risk will become more visible over time.

“And with losses likely to lag the emergence of risk, a future wave of AI claims is starting to build,” Daum adds. “Insurers are in a unique position to use emerging claims data to show the real business impact of AI risks and to help companies calibrate their risk management.”