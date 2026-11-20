Technology is only part of the decision

Three months after investing in a new technology system, half your team is still using the old one. The promised efficiencies haven’t materialised, employees are frustrated and you’re beginning to wonder whether the investment was worth it. The supplier’s demonstration was impressive, the product seemed to tick every box, and yet something has gone wrong.

By Reshma Lutchman, head of sales at Euphoria Telecom

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), that scenario can be particularly costly. The purchase price is only part of the investment. There’s also the time spent implementing the system, training employees and dealing with whatever doesn’t work as expected.

Research from Xero’s 2025 State of South African Small Business report illustrates the challenge. Some 38% of surveyed small businesses cited insufficient resources to adopt new technology, while the same proportion reported skills shortages. Another 35% struggled to integrate new technology with existing systems.

Choosing the right technology supplier means looking beyond what a product promises and considering what it will take to deliver those benefits. The technology might do everything the supplier claims, but if your business isn’t ready to implement it and your people aren’t equipped to use it, the investment is unlikely to deliver its full value.

Start with the problem, not the product

Before approaching suppliers, identify exactly what needs fixing. If employees are spending hours transferring information between systems, find out why. Is the existing software inadequate, are the systems poorly integrated, or has the business developed processes that no longer make sense?

These are different problems, and they won’t necessarily be solved by the same product.

Involve the people who work with the existing technology every day. They can explain where processes break down, which features they actually use and what a replacement would need to do differently. Their frustrations and practical experience can surface problems that won’t appear in a sales presentation, helping you avoid investing in a solution that leaves the original problem untouched.

Can your business manage the change right now?

Even the right technology can be introduced at the wrong time. A business preparing for its busiest trading period, restructuring its operations or implementing another major system may struggle to accommodate an additional change.

The UK government’s 2025 research into SME technology adoption highlighted the importance of reliable, personalised support and advice as businesses navigate the adoption process.

Before committing, consider whether employees have enough time to attend training, test the system and adapt their routines. Where capacity is limited, introducing the technology in phases may be more manageable than switching everything over at once.

Someone needs to take responsibility for the transition. An internal champion should understand the operational problem, participate in selecting the solution and have the authority to coordinate its implementation. That responsibility needs dedicated time, not simply another task added to an already full workload. While the supplier can provide technology and training, the business must ultimately take ownership of making it work in practice.

Look closely at what happens after the sale

A convincing demonstration tells you what a product can do under ideal conditions. It doesn’t necessarily tell you how the supplier will respond when something goes wrong.

Ask prospective suppliers to explain their onboarding process, support arrangements and escalation procedures. Find out who will handle your account, what happens when the system goes down and whether support is included in the quoted price. Speak to existing customers with similar operational requirements to understand what their experience has been like after implementation.

Security and business continuity deserve similar attention. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s 2026 supplier due diligence guidance identifies resilience and foundational cybersecurity practices among the considerations when assessing technology suppliers.

Contract terms matter too. Understand how pricing changes as your business grows, who owns your data and how easily you can retrieve it if you decide to leave. A low introductory price becomes less attractive if moving to another provider later proves expensive or complicated.

Make the investment earn its place

Before signing, agree on what success will look like. It might mean reducing administrative work, improving response times or eliminating a recurring operational problem. Establish a baseline so you can measure whether the technology delivers those improvements.

Ultimately, a successful technology investment depends on more than the product itself. It requires a clear business need, employees who are equipped to use it and a supplier who remains accountable long after the contract is signed.