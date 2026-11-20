Travelstart hack exposes customers

Customers of online travel platform Travelstart have been compromised in a new cyberattack.

The company has written to customers warning them about a security incident that has affected personal information.

It relates how, on the evening of 18 November 2026, Travelstart Online Travel Operations became aware that an unauthorised party had gained access to part of its systems.

Although it removed the unauthorised access, customer information was compromised, including full names, email addresses and phone numbers as well as the names and dates of birth of passengers.

Travelstart assures customers that no banking details, payment card information or account passwords were affected.

However, it warns that, because the information accessed includes contact and personal details, criminals may try to use it to send messages or make calls that appear to come from Travelstart, an airline or a hotel.

These messages may be used to request payment or obtain further personal information, it adds.

Travelstart urges customers to be cautious of unexpected emails, SMSs, WhatsApp messages or calls that ask for payment or ask you to confirm your details, even if they mention a booking reference.

They are warned not to click on links or open attachments in suspicious messages; or to share passwords, one-time PINs (OTPs) or card details with anyone.

Travelstart will never request payment into a bank account other than the one shown on an official Travelstart quotation or invoice, it adds.