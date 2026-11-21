Slopaganda, microdrama, doomerism, post-literate: what will Oxford’s Word of the Year be?

For the fifth consecutive year, Oxford University Press (OUP) is providing word lovers with the opportunity to vote for its annual Word of the Year.

The 2026 shortlist, chosen to reflect a year of uncertainty, existential self-reflection, and the cultural changes that have shaped the past 12 months, has been compiled by OUP’s experts following analysis of its 32-billion-word corpus of language data.

As artificial intelligence continues to become increasingly embedded in everyday life, public debate has focused on how technology is affecting communication, creativity, our planet, and the human experience. Encapsulating the various symptoms and consequences of being alive both online and offline in 2026, the competing four words have seen a notable spike in usage and gained new prominence over the past year.

The shortlist, now open to public vote here, is as follows:

Doomerism (n.): Extreme pessimism, especially the view that catastrophic damage to humanity from a perceived threat such as artificial intelligence or climate change is inevitable and impossible to prevent.

Extreme pessimism, especially the view that catastrophic damage to humanity from a perceived threat such as artificial intelligence or climate change is inevitable and impossible to prevent. Microdrama (n.): A drama series made up of very short episodes, presented in a vertical format for viewing on a smartphone, and typically featuring a melodramatic and fast-moving plot.

A drama series made up of very short episodes, presented in a vertical format for viewing on a smartphone, and typically featuring a melodramatic and fast-moving plot. Post-literate (adj.): Designating a period or society in which literacy and the importance of the written word have declined significantly.

Designating a period or society in which literacy and the importance of the written word have declined significantly. Slopaganda (n.): Low-quality propaganda produced using generative artificial intelligence and widely distributed online, especially via social media.

Dariol Wicomb, dictionaries publisher at Oxford University Press Southern Africa, says: “Every year, the Oxford Word of the Year offers a fascinating lens into how our society is evolving, how we connect, and the conversations that matter most to us. We are thrilled to unveil another wonderful and thought-provoking selection of words that truly capture the global and local mood of 2026.

“South Africans have a uniquely vibrant relationship with language, and we hope to see word lovers, educators, and communities across the country get involved in the conversation, debate their favourites, and make their voices heard. There is no better way to end off the year on a high note than with strong South African input helping to crown the definitive word that shaped our world in 2026.”

Voting will remain open until Tuesday, 24 November 2026. OUP’s language experts will then conduct a final detailed analysis, considering corpus data, public votes, and wider commentary on the finalists, before announcing the definitive Word of the Year for 2026 on Tuesday, 1 December 2026.

South Africans are invited to explore the shortlist and vote for their 2026 Oxford Word of the Year at https://corp.oup.com/word-of-the-year/ before voting closes at on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The winning word will be announced on Tuesday 1 December 2026.