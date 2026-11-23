Consumers not ready for AI to make purchases on their behalf

Consumers are open to AI supporting their decisions, but far less willing to hand over control, according to new research from Signicat, which says that while 65% welcome AI assistance with tasks such as finding information, completing forms, or exploring financial products, 69% are uncomfortable letting AI make purchases on their behalf.

Only 19% would trust AI to make a small, low-value purchase, dropping to just 8% for a high-value one.

The findings suggest that growing AI adoption should not be confused with a willingness to hand over control. When consumers were asked what would make them more comfortable with AI opening a financial product on their behalf, 39% of consumers pointed to keeping final approval, while 32% wanted the ability to override the AI at any point.

“Customers want a copilot, not an autopilot,” says Emma Bauer, chief product officer at Signicat. “Consumers are clearly open to AI making their lives easier. But there’s a big difference between asking AI for help and giving it the authority to act on your behalf. Our research shows that 69% of European consumers are uncomfortable letting AI make purchases for them today. And when it comes to spending money, using someone’s identity or signing agreements, control really matters.The challenge for retailers and payment providers is to build that trust – making it clear what AI is allowed to do, and ensuring customers stay in control of the decisions that matter.”

The push towards AI-assisted shopping is also taking place againtst a backdrop of rising identity fraud. Signicat’s previous The Battle in the Dark research, including a dedicated analysis of the payments and fintech sector, found that 67% of payment and fintech companies had experienced an increase in identity fraud attempts, while 54% reported a rise in more successful attacks.

With account takeover the most commonly reported identity fraud tactic in the sector, AI is adding another layer to the threat: 71% of payment and fintech companies say it is already being used to conduct fraud against them.

As AI moves beyond helping consumers search and compare products to actually making purchases on their behalf, the challenge goes beyond what the technology can do. Retailers and financial providers also need to establish who is acting, what they are authorised to do, and when the consumer needs to approve.

“We expect AI to play a bigger role this shopping season, helping consumers research and compare products, and find the best deals,” says Bauer. “Our research suggests that consumers are ready to give AI a bigger role in how they shop, but they still want the final say.”