Defining moment for African banks as financial future reshaped

African banking stands at a pivotal crossroads. While the continent’s financial sector remains profitable, resilient, and increasingly sophisticated, its next phase of growth will depend on how effectively institutions lower their cost of funding, navigate sector consolidation, build fintech and telecom partnerships, and translate technology investments into commercial returns.

These are among the central findings of KPMG’s second Africa Banking Survey – The Art of Banking in Africa 2026. Building on its inaugural 2024 edition, the report draws on in-depth interviews with senior executives across 20 banks in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Mauritius, alongside development finance institutions (DFIs) and industry experts.

Auguste Claude-Nguetsop, partner and head of Financial Services at KPMG Southern Africa, says the findings reveal a sector where strategic priorities are deeply interconnected.

“African banking is no longer simply about expanding branch networks, growing customer numbers, or introducing standalone digital products,” says Claude-Nguetsop. “Banks must now demonstrate that investments in funding resilience, regional scale, and technology translate into measurable commercial value. These challenges cannot be viewed in isolation. The cost of funding determines lending capacity and economic development, scale dictates who can afford modern technology and compliance, and customer trust underpins sustainable performance.”

Lowering the cost of funding: a systemic priority

The survey identifies the high cost of funding as a foundational challenge that shapes every loan a bank makes and limits broader economic development. Because funding costs are primarily driven by sovereign interest rates, inflation, shallow local liquidity, and an overestimated international risk premium, individual banks cannot solve the issue alone.

Low funding costs largely reflect market structure rather than operational efficiency. For example, an Ethiopian commercial bank reported an average cost of funding of around 3%, reflecting limited alternative investment options for local depositors, a dynamic expected to shift as Ethiopia’s capital markets open.

To bring funding costs closer to the macroeconomic floor, leading banks are focusing on what they can control: winning low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits by embedding themselves into daily payment ecosystems and using behavioural data to predict and retain balances. Beyond individual balance sheets, KPMG highlights the need for regulators to review reserve requirements, DFIs to provide local-currency guarantees, and domestic pension funds to channel long-term savings into local infrastructure.

M&A and consolidation: scale as the new survival threshold

Consolidation has become a defining theme across African banking, driven by commercial economics as much as regulatory reform. Smaller banks are struggling to absorb the rising costs of core banking upgrades, cybersecurity, data privacy, and AI. In Tanzania, where roughly 42 banks operate, the top 10 institutions already hold around 80% of market share, pointing to significant future consolidation.

At the same time, the continued retreat of European and US banking groups has opened the door for well-capitalised African regional champions to acquire established franchises and follow corporate clients across borders. However, KPMG notes that deals are selective and execution remains complex. Regulatory fragmentation, currency devaluation, valuation gaps, and misaligned governance across regions mean that successful expansion depends on strong local integration rather than simply chasing balance-sheet size.

Fintech disruption, telecoms, and ecosystem partnerships

Rather than unbundling traditional banks, fintechs have carved out profitable niches in payments, merchant acquiring, and digital credit – segments incumbent banks historically struggled to serve cost-effectively. In East and West Africa, however, executives view telecommunications companies and their mobile money networks as an even greater competitive force than fintechs.

Most banks have shifted from resisting digital challengers to building hybrid ecosystems: investing in fintechs, partnering via APIs, or providing the underlying banking infrastructure that fintechs run on. Because acquiring a fintech often strips away the agility that made it successful, banks are increasingly opting for strategic alliances that pair fintech speed with banking licences, balance sheets, and institutional trust.

AI and client experience: balancing digital speed with human trust

While AI is now a board-level priority across the continent, KPMG cautions that access to AI tools does not equal transformation. Governance, regulatory compliance, scarce technical talent, and rising consumption costs remain major bottlenecks. Banks pulling ahead are moving beyond isolated productivity pilots to embed AI into high-value processes like fraud prevention, where one West African group achieved zero successful cyber intrusions, and faster credit scoring.

Ultimately, technology must reinforce rather than replace human trust. While customers expect instant digital onboarding and 99,8%-style system reliability, physical branches and personal relationships remain vital for winning customer confidence in many African markets.

“The opportunity for African banking is significant, and investment will increasingly come from within Africa into Africa,” concludes Claude-Nguetsop. “Sustainable success will belong to institutions that combine sound funding structures, regional scale, and smart partnerships with a deep understanding of the local markets they serve.”