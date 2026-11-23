Everyday reality of human choices reshapes business, challenges brands in the AI era

In the age of AI, people are embracing technological and scientific progress while resisting the loss of control that can come with it, according to Accenture’s 20th annual Life Trends 2027 report.

Consumers are exercising agency by using AI to search, create, and earn, but recoil from the synthetic sameness of digital experiences. They want medicine to help them live longer, but are exhausted by the pressure to optimise every part of life. They value global convenience, but increasingly expect companies to prove their worth locally. These are not inconsistencies, but are expressions of the same demand: People want progress, but on their terms.

“If the Internet made distribution instant, AI makes creation infinite,” says Nick Law, creative strategy and experience lead at Accenture Song. “As this creates more things than can be possibly experienced, originality and quality will separate what’s worthy of attention. The opportunity for brands is to use AI to power the ‘how’ while talented humans determine the ‘why’ with focused strategy and creative discernment.”

Based on a survey of more than 28 000 people across 26 countries, approximately 100 in-depth consumer interviews and local insights from more than 40 teams worldwide, the report identifies five trends reshaping consumer behaviour and challenging businesses to rethink how they create relevance and growth.

People seeking people : Content on the Internet is becoming easier for machines to produce and harder for people to enjoy. Fifty percent of consumers globally say their feeds are becoming irrelevant, while 60% of people ages 18 to 24 say brands that use AI for content or advertising look lazy, careless and cheap. In response, people are looking for experiences that signal human effort and presence: distinctive voices, direct creator relationships, smaller communities, and time together offline. AI still has a place, but people want to choose that place. In an increasingly uncanny digital world of synthetic content, human presence is the ultimate signal of trust, making authentic connections more valuable than ever.

: Content on the Internet is becoming easier for machines to produce and harder for people to enjoy. Fifty percent of consumers globally say their feeds are becoming irrelevant, while 60% of people ages 18 to 24 say brands that use AI for content or advertising look lazy, careless and cheap. In response, people are looking for experiences that signal human effort and presence: distinctive voices, direct creator relationships, smaller communities, and time together offline. AI still has a place, but people want to choose that place. In an increasingly uncanny digital world of synthetic content, human presence is the ultimate signal of trust, making authentic connections more valuable than ever. Reclaiming local : Global reach no longer guarantees local acceptance. Sixty-three percent of consumers say companies should earn the right to operate by creating local jobs. Decades of frictionless globalisation pursuits are unravelling as nations, companies, and individuals actively renegotiate control of local far beyond simple consumer preferences. The scrutiny is extending to technology infrastructure, as communities question what data centres and other systems take in land, water, energy and data, and what they give in return. Local relevance is now a corporate strategy beyond simply the final mile of an invisible e-commerce system and is being built on proximity, reciprocity, and trust.

: Global reach no longer guarantees local acceptance. Sixty-three percent of consumers say companies should earn the right to operate by creating local jobs. Decades of frictionless globalisation pursuits are unravelling as nations, companies, and individuals actively renegotiate control of local far beyond simple consumer preferences. The scrutiny is extending to technology infrastructure, as communities question what data centres and other systems take in land, water, energy and data, and what they give in return. Local relevance is now a corporate strategy beyond simply the final mile of an invisible e-commerce system and is being built on proximity, reciprocity, and trust. System override : Medicine is beginning to change not only how people manage illness, but what they believe their bodies can overcome. Seventy percent of consumers are more hopeful than ever that the health issues they care about most will be solved in their lifetime. Social proof is accelerating demand: 58% of people who know several others using weight-loss medication are open to trying it themselves, compared with 28% of those who know no one using it. As treatments begin to influence appetite, cravings and other drivers of behaviour, their effects will not stop at healthcare, but impact demand across food, retail, advertising, wellness and insurance.

: Medicine is beginning to change not only how people manage illness, but what they believe their bodies can overcome. Seventy percent of consumers are more hopeful than ever that the health issues they care about most will be solved in their lifetime. Social proof is accelerating demand: 58% of people who know several others using weight-loss medication are open to trying it themselves, compared with 28% of those who know no one using it. As treatments begin to influence appetite, cravings and other drivers of behaviour, their effects will not stop at healthcare, but impact demand across food, retail, advertising, wellness and insurance. Build it yourself : For many, one job, one skill and one source of income no longer feel secure enough. In the past year, 67% of consumers globally say they have made money beyond their main job. Over the next 12 months, 45% plan to learn a practical or manual skill to make money. People are already using platforms for income stacking, but now AI has been added as a powerful tool to widen what people believe they can do without formal training or institutional support: 15% have already used it to create a product or service to sell. As a new class of resourceful individuals actively break through friction to build their own solutions, forward-thinking businesses must determine how to empower this maker mindset rather than be bypassed by it.

: For many, one job, one skill and one source of income no longer feel secure enough. In the past year, 67% of consumers globally say they have made money beyond their main job. Over the next 12 months, 45% plan to learn a practical or manual skill to make money. People are already using platforms for income stacking, but now AI has been added as a powerful tool to widen what people believe they can do without formal training or institutional support: 15% have already used it to create a product or service to sell. As a new class of resourceful individuals actively break through friction to build their own solutions, forward-thinking businesses must determine how to empower this maker mindset rather than be bypassed by it. Wellness burnout: No longer limited to basic health, wellness now spans every facet of life – from finance to relationships – bringing new metrics, protocols, and standards of failure to everyday living. Globally, 83% of people follow some form of health improvement or optimisation routine, yet more than half find the effort exhausting. Forty-five percent swing between pushing themselves too hard and giving up completely. Online culture is raising the pressure, with mentions of terms such as “sleepmaxxing,” “looksmaxxing” and “moneymaxxing” rising 270% over the past year. The pursuit of wellness has become a lot of additional work. For many, it now feels like another performance review. Brands built on reminders of personal inadequacy risk wearing out the people they depend on.

“While technological acceleration is reshaping how businesses operate, consumer behaviour holds equal weight in defining where they are headed,” says Ndidi Oteh, CEO at Accenture Song. “These emerging behaviours are a vital counterweight and the ultimate compass for organisations trying to find relevance and prioritise what matters. When brands truly listen to how people are navigating choice, reclaiming place, and demanding real agency they stop chasing short-term noise and start building deep, lasting value for the customer.”

Emma Carpenter, customer advisory lead for Accenture Song in South Africa, adds: “What resonates with me in this year’s Life Trends is how contradictory people’s relationship with technology has become. We want the convenience and possibility that AI and digital experiences can bring, but we also want to feel understood, in control and genuinely connected. In South Africa, where people navigate very different realities every day, that matters. The opportunity for businesses isn’t simply to introduce more technology, but to use it thoughtfully to solve real problems and create experiences that feel relevant, useful and human.”