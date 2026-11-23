One in three satisfied SA employees is job hunting anyway

A satisfied employee is not necessarily one who plans to stay, according to the 2026 GIBS / October Health Workplace Wellbeing Index, which reveals that of employees who say they are satisfied at work, 33,7% also say they are actively looking for another job.

The research surveyed 500 working people in South Africa and goes on to say that more employees report being satisfied than in the 2025 sample (66,9% against 62,4%), yet almost half of all employees, 46,7%, say they are searching.

Two things mark out the satisfied employees who are searching.

They report far more financial pressure, scoring 44.6 out of 100 against 28.4 for satisfied employees who are not looking. They are also more than twice as likely to name career growth as a negative influence, at 31,8% against 13,9%. The two overlap, and the survey cannot say which one drives the job search. Searching does not always mean leaving: 49% of the satisfied searchers also say they intend to stay for two years.

“A satisfaction score tells you how someone feels about their job today – it doesn’t tell you whether their salary lasts the month or whether they can see a future with you,” says Alon Lits, CEO and co-founder of October. “Two-thirds of employees told us they are satisfied and almost half told us they are looking. That is why we measure wellbeing, financial pressure, and culture together. Employers who only measure satisfaction will not see those people coming.”

Financial pressure divides the workforce

The widest gaps in the study are between employees under high and low financial pressure. Among those under high pressure, 23% intend to stay with their employer for two years or more, 78% are searching for a new role, and 37% are satisfied with their job. Among those under low pressure, the figures are 72%, 27%, and 88%.

Working hours follow the same pattern. A third of part-time employees (33%) plan to stay two years, against 60% of full-time employees. These groups overlap and the comparisons show association, not cause.

Across all employees, 51,8% intend to stay two years or more. In the 2025 sample the figure was 63,3%. The two editions drew on different samples, so the gap cannot be read as a national decline in retention.

Money is still the biggest worry

Nearly half of respondents – 47,6% – worry about money most or all of the time. Financial wellbeing is again the lowest scoring of the seven areas the Index measures, although its average score is higher than in the 2025 sample.

That average hides a mixed picture. More respondents say they can meet their financial obligations without difficulty (52,2%, from 43,3%), but more also agree that “my finances control my life” (53,2%, from 43,5%).

“Almost half of the people we surveyed worry about money most or all of the time, and they bring that worry to work with them,” says Dr Frank Magwegwe, a faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria. “Among employees under the heaviest financial pressure, fewer than one in four expect to be with their employer in two years. Financial guidance has its place, but it does not replace adequate pay or predictable hours. Employers need to ask which of those problems their people have.”

Employees ask for support they say they don’t have

Wellness programmes are the single most requested benefit (27%), followed by mental health or self-care leave (25%), flexible hours (23%), remote work (22%) and caregiver support (21%).

Most employees who want these say they are not on offer.

Of those who want mental health or self-care leave, 82,5% do not report their employer offering it. The figure is 75,2% for wellness programmes, and 74,7% for flexible hours. Some of that gap may be awareness: 30,5% of employees say their employer offers no wellbeing resources, and 27,4% say some exist, but they do not know what they are.

The survey records what employees report, not what employers provide.

“More than eight in 10 employees who want mental health or self-care leave say it isn’t offered where they work, and some of those employers may well offer it without their people knowing,” says Lits. “Most employers don’t need another programme. They need to know where the pressure sits in their own workforce and whether the support they already pay for is reaching people. That is the work October does with employers every day.”

More conversations lead to action

Most employees, 86%, had a conversation about their wellbeing with someone at work in the past year. Among them, 53,1% say something was done afterwards – up from 41,3% in the 2025 sample. The survey does not show whether they found the response helpful.

What employers can do

The report recommends picking specific problems, naming someone accountable for each, and testing a small number of changes. Leaders can ask about career development as well as pay, give managers the authority to act on workload and scheduling concerns,and check that what was agreed reached employees.