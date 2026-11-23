Four in five South African frontline workers have R500 or less in emergency savings. More than half have no savings at all. And transport is their biggest workplace challenge.

These are among the findings of The Deskless Pulse Report 2026, the third annual research report from Jem, South Africa’s workforce management platform for deskless teams.

The study surveyed close to 8 000 frontline employees across South Africa’s retail, cleaning, security, waste management, warehousing, logistics, factory and delivery sectors. Looking beyond the workplace, the report explores the people behind these frontlines, how they feel about their jobs, the realities of their daily lives and the financial decisions they make to get through the month. It examines real behaviours and needs, from how money moves to what keeps South Africa’s deskless workforce going.

“Deskless workers make up around 75% of South Africa’s workforce, yet only about 1% of enterprise software is built to support them, and we still know remarkably little about the realities of their working lives,” says Caroline van der Merwe, chief operating officer and co-founder of Jem. “Too often, people are reduced to their job title when in reality every employee has their own pressures, ambitions and financial challenges outside of work.

“That is why this kind of research matters. For employers to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their workforce, they first need to understand the realities their employees face every day. The Deskless Pulse gives these employers a clearer view of those realities and a firm starting point for building workplace environments, benefits and a support system that can respond to the needs of the people behind the roles,”.

With close to 14 000 voices across three annual editions to date, The Deskless Pulse is the largest listening exercise of its kind in the country.

Transport was the most commonly-cited workplace challenge, affecting 32% of respondents, closely followed by low wages at 31%. Among those who draw their wages early, 66% spend that money on transport, well ahead of food at 38%. For workers who rely on public transport, simply getting to work can eat into an already stretched salary, with rising minibus taxi fares adding further pressure. The latest data confirms that taxi fares increased by 11,5% between May and June 2026.

“A substantial number of workers we surveyed told us they spend as much as half their monthly salary simply getting to work, while one respondent reported spending R130 a day on two taxis just to travel to and from work. When so much of a person’s income goes towards their daily commute, there is very little left to cover essentials, let alone put money aside for an emergency. Even an unexpected expense, such as a small medical bill, can push someone who is already struggling towards debt,” says van der Merwe.

For many frontline workers, the financial pressure extends well beyond the daily commute. More than half (56%) of respondents reported having no emergency savings, while 80% had R500 or less to fall back on. Just 6% had managed to save more than R2 000 in case of an emergency.

The financial strain is persistent, with half of those surveyed needing access to money before payday every month and a further 37% running short in some months. Perhaps most concerning, almost one in five workers (18%) reported having insufficient savings to cover even a single day’s expenses immediately after payday, leaving them particularly vulnerable to unexpected costs and the financial pressures that follow.

The findings also reveal a concerning trend across all three editions of the report. The proportion of respondents reporting no savings has risen steadily, from 43,8% in 2024 to 50,7% in 2025 and 55,5% in 2026.

This deterioration is also reflected in Jem’s Pulse Score, which combines savings, the cost of borrowing and money-related stress into a single measure out of 100. The score fell from 48.6 in 2024 to 40.9 in 2025 and 33.8 in 2026, pointing to mounting financial pressure and increasingly limited capacity to absorb unexpected costs.

When money runs short, many frontline workers are forced to turn to borrowing to bridge the gap. Nearly a third (31%) rely on a mashonisa (an informal money lender), a payday loan or a combination of both. A further 29% borrow interest-free from friends or colleagues, while 22% pay a fee to borrow from people within their own personal networks.

“The data from this third annual Deskless Pulse confirms just how tough life is for many people, and how difficult it can be to change your circumstances,” says Simon Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Jem. “I strongly believe that people can shape their own futures, but there is no denying that the circumstances you start from have a significant impact on the choices available to you.

“We’ve built Jem to give deskless employees something genuinely better, putting more money back in their pockets through fair financial access and a better experience of being an employee. But you cannot build solutions that make a meaningful difference unless you understand the realities people are living every day. The Deskless Pulse helps us stay close to those realities, year after year, so that what we build responds to what deskless employees actually need.”

The report’s findings reveal that the impact of financial strain extends far beyond workers’ pockets. Nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) reported experiencing money-related stress, with 34% saying it constantly affects their health and a further 53% reporting regular health impacts.

Yet, despite these mounting pressures, an overwhelming 92% of respondents still enjoy their jobs, compared to 97,3% in 2024.

Across three editions of the report, a troubling picture is emerging. South Africa’s frontline workers remain deeply committed to their jobs, even as their financial resilience continues to weaken.

“We believe that technology without context takes the most efficient route without thinking about the people who use it. We are trying to flip that, by starting with the human beings, asking what their lives are actually like, what they face day to day, and what they need to do their jobs well. When you ask the right questions, the answers reveal themselves. The Deskless Pulse is how we ask, at scale,” concludes van der Merwe.