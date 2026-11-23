Security for Black Friday doesn’t start on Friday

A nearly 50% surge in trade on Black Friday puts enormous pressure on retailers’ digital infrastructure and, behind the scenes, cybercriminals are looking to take advantage of this same increase in traffic.

Discovery Bank’s 2025 Black Friday data shows that online purchases accounted for 45% of its clients’ card spend on the day. Online card transactions were also 45% higher than on a typical last Friday of the month.

Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director for Southern Africa at Fortinet, explains the challenge for retailers is that malicious traffic can easily become lost in the sheer volume of activity during peak shopping periods. While businesses prepare for Black Friday by scaling up infrastructure and testing their systems, cybersecurity capacity needs to be part of that planning well before the first sales begin.

“On Black Friday, malicious activity does not necessarily arrive as an obvious attack that is easy to separate from customer demand,” Hadjizenonos says. “Automated login attempts, price and inventory scraping, and other bot traffic can all be mixed into a much larger volume of legitimate requests. The challenge is identifying which of these might be harmful without hampering the flow of genuine transactions.”

When bad traffic looks legitimate

Credential stuffing is one example of attack traffic that goes through the same login processes as legitimate customers, using stolen usernames and passwords that are widely available from previous data breaches.

Last year FortiGuard Labs identified more than 1,57-million login accounts linked to major e-commerce sites in stealer logs collected across underground markets containing passwords, cookies, and session information that criminals use for credential stuffing and account takeover.

The security company’s 2026 Web Application Security Report also places credential stuffing and account takeover at the top of bot-attack concerns, cited by 68% of respondents. DDoS and volumetric attacks followed at 53%. The report notes that credential abuse is especially difficult to detect because it can blend into normal authentication traffic.

Plan security capacity with business capacity

Retailers should have a Black Friday cybersecurity plan that accounts for the additional pressure on their security systems. Load testing should establish whether defences such as a Web application firewall, bot protection and DDoS mitigation can handle increased traffic without affecting legitimate transactions.

Equally important is the ability to distinguish genuine customer activity from automated attacks.

By establishing baselines for login attempts, API calls and other high-volume activity ahead of Black Friday, security teams can more easily identify unusual behaviour when traffic peaks, and Web application and API protection can support this by helping detect and block malicious requests.

Hadjizenonos says preparation should also include a clear triage plan as criminals make more use of automation. FortiGuard Labs observed 122-billion exploitation attempts globally in 2025, according to its 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report.

“Retailers should agree beforehand what gets investigated first, what can be temporarily rate-limited and who has the authority to make those calls, so that a plan can be followed rather than improvising under Black Friday pressure,” says Hadjizenonos.

Black Friday starts before Friday

“The worst time to decide which security controls are essential is when the site is under pressure and everyone is trying to keep it running,” Hadjizenonos says. “If a control becomes a performance concern at two in the morning, the temptation may be to relax it, but those decisions should have been made and tested weeks earlier.

“If you know which controls must remain in place, have tested them at peak volume, and have a clear escalation plan there is far less reason to make risky decisions in the middle of the night.”