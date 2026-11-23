The numbers contact centres forget to record on Black Friday

Last Black Friday, the country’s interbank clearing house could say exactly when South Africans shopped online: PayInc’s 3D Secure data put the busiest hour between 10:00 and 11:00, and its systems ran with 100% uptime. But nobody publishes the matching hour for the phone lines shoppers call when an order goes wrong.

Bruce von Maltitz, CEO of customer experience technology provider 1Stream, says the daily abandonment rate is where the useful record starts, not where it ends.

“Every operations head I speak to knows their Black Friday abandonment rate,” says von Maltitz. “Ask which hour it went wrong, or how many of those customers phoned back two days later about the same order, and the answers get much thinner.”

Much of the pressure on those lines starts at the checkout. The Online Retail in South Africa 2026 study by World Wide Worx, Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika expects online sales of about R159-billion this year, a 10th of national retail turnover. Of the 201 retailers surveyed, 61,2% named card declines as the main reason shoppers abandon carts, and 54,7% now offer buy now, pay later.

“A card declined at midnight turns into a phone call by morning,” says von Maltitz. “Instalment purchases take longer to surface – tending to arrive in January as payment arrangement calls, and then most operations log them as general volume.”

Unanswered calls carry a fraud risk this season too. IOL this month listed fake customer service numbers among the Black Friday scams shoppers should watch for.

“A customer who gives up after forty minutes on hold goes looking for another number, and a fraudster may be waiting at the top of the search results,” says von Maltitz.

With just days to go until Black Friday, his advice to operations heads is to change nothing. “We have been doing this since 2008 and I have never seen a launch just before a peak go well. The roster is set and the change freeze is on. Write things down instead: the busiest hour, who hung up, what they called about, what the overtime cost.”

1Stream has published a free Peak Season Scorecard listing ten figures to record from Black Friday week to the first week of January. It rates the five most useful as: the busiest hour, hourly abandonment, the longest wait, why customers called and repeat contacts.

“In January somebody will ask whether AI belongs in next year’s budget,” says von Maltitz. “Organisations that wrote down their own peak will answer from evidence.”