TikTok, ICC partner to empower small businesses

TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have launched Digital Commerce Labs – a global programme designed to unlock digital commerce opportunities for small businesses in select markets across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Businesses of all sizes thrive on TikTok and use the platform to reach new customers and build their brands. The initiative will leverage TikTok’s suite of digital commerce tools and reach combined with the ICC’s expertise on international trade, powerful network of national committees and chambers of commerce to expand access to training, mentorship, and digital resources in South Africa.

Through this partnership, TikTok and ICC will equip small businesses in South Africa with digital skills and tools to increase revenue opportunities, expand market access, and build long-term resilience. By connecting global expertise with local business communities, the Digital Commerce Labs will create a scalable education model that can be replicated across markets to help entrepreneurs translate digital knowledge into real-world growth opportunities.

The programme is designed to build long-term digital commerce ecosystems by working in close collaboration with national chambers and local organisations.

The programme will deliver learning and economic impact through three integrated components:

Community building will form the foundation, bringing small businesses together through virtual and in-person sessions with relevant local ecosystem partners to foster peer learning and network development.

Self-led online training modules hosted on a dedicated learning platform will offer participants flexibility and depth, featuring videos produced by local experts, interactive quizzes, and a certificate of completion.

Virtual classrooms will provide instructor-led learning opportunities where entrepreneurs can engage directly with industry experts, ask questions in realtime, and deepen their understanding of digital commerce tools and strategies.

“This partnership marks a powerful step forward in our mission to build a more inclusive, dynamic, and accessible global economy,” says John Denton AO, secretary general of the ICC. “By joining forces with TikTok to launch the Digital Commerce Labs, we are equipping entrepreneurs and small businesses across 10 markets with the practical tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive in the digital age. Ultimately, this initiative is about impact: unlocking opportunity, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that the benefits of digital commerce are shared more widely. Together, we are helping shape a more inclusive future for businesses globally.”

Tholoana Ncheke-Mahlaela, head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Southern Africa at TikTok, adds: “We’ve seen how small businesses can grow rapidly on TikTok by connecting with communities in authentic ways. This has reinforced the importance of educating small business owners on how they can go beyond visibility to actively supporting their long-term success. Our partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce is an important step in that direction, equipping entrepreneurs with the resources they need to scale and thrive.”

Small businesses in South Africa are encouraged to sign up to stand a chance to be a part of the comprehensive training programme, designed specifically to help local entrepreneurs sharpen their skills and scale effectively.

https://iccwbo.org/business-solutions/services-for-small-business-and-entrepreneurship/digital-commerce-labs/