What makes people feel uncomfortable in the digital world

While digital technologies and communication tools have become an integral part of everyday life, a new Kaspersky META report says more than one in 10 respondents in South Africa feel anxious while scrolling through their social media feeds.

The situations most likely to trigger fear among the survey respondents in South Africa include accidentally sending a compromising and/or offensive message about someone directly to that person, and unintentionally sharing an inappropriate message in a work-related messenger chat – both accounting for 26%.

Extreme discomfort, meanwhile, is also associated with unwanted or inappropriate social media interactions.

These can arise both from users’ own actions and from the behaviour of others. Survey respondents in South Africa most frequently mentioned unintentionally reacting to someone’s social post, particularly when the action is irrelevant or they prefer the person not to know they have viewed their profile, as one such situation (25%). Being tagged in a social media photo without consent was another commonly cited example (24%).

Receiving a call from an unknown number is another source of extreme discomfort, identified as such by 22% of local respondents.

Among other digital experiences mentioned by survey participants as potential sources of fear, discomfort or embarrassment include having to call unfamiliar people for work-related purposes, being noticed by their manager while browsing social media during working hours and accidentally sending an unfinished email.

Kaspersky experts point out that anxiety and other emotional states can also affect digital safety.

“Experiencing unease can sometimes make it more challenging to assess digital situations objectively and make informed decisions. It may also influence how people interact with digital services and, in some cases, make it harder to recognise potential threats such as phishing attempts,” says Seifallah Jedidi, head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

Unknown calls may also pose a security risk, as they can be part of scams in which cybercriminals attempt to manipulate people into taking actions that expose them to further threats including phishing attacks or malware infections.

To help users feel more confident when navigating the digital environment, Kaspersky recommends: