Attackers are stealing signed-in sessions to get around MFA

South African businesses on Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace need more than multi-factor authentication, as criminals move from stealing passwords to stealing the session cookies issued after sign-in.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) means a stolen password on its own rarely opens a business email account. IronTree says criminals have adjusted by going after the session cookie instead, which lets them into an account after the real user has already passed MFA.

“We’ve told clients to switch on MFA for years, and we still do,” says Byron Robertson, Managing Director of IronTree. “But attackers now wait until you’ve finished logging in and take the session itself.”

How session theft works

A session cookie is the token that tells Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace a user has already been checked. It’s why staff aren’t asked for a code every time they open Outlook, and anyone holding a copy can use the account without a password or an MFA prompt.

Attackers get hold of these cookies in two main ways. The first is adversary-in-the-middle phishing, where an email link leads to a proxy that relays the real Microsoft login page.

The user enters their password and approves the MFA prompt as normal, and the attacker captures the cookie Microsoft issues. Microsoft reported one campaign in April 2026 that reached more than 35,000 users at over 13,000 organisations in under 48 hours. Kits that automate the process are sold on subscription for a few hundred US dollars a month.

The second is infostealer malware, which copies saved passwords and cookies from an infected browser. NordVPN researchers counted around 52.4 billion stolen cookies in infostealer data between June 2025 and June 2026.

“These kits are sold like any other software subscription,” says Robertson. “You don’t need much technical skill to run a campaign against a South African business anymore.”

What a hijacked session exposes

For most businesses, the cloud mailbox holds client conversations, invoices and shared files. With a hijacked session, an attacker can send email from a trusted address and open shared documents.

They can also set up forwarding rules or register their own MFA device, so they keep access. Because the attacker passed MFA, the activity can look legitimate, and a password reset may not end a session that is already active.

A compromised mailbox containing personal information is also likely to count as a security compromise under POPIA, which can require notifying the Information Regulator and the people affected.

Where to start

Robertson recommends keeping MFA in place and starting with email.

“Most of what we see starts with a phishing link, so stopping it before it reaches the user matters most,” he says. “And if you think an account has been compromised, end its active sessions straight away.”

He adds that endpoint protection on staff laptops helps catch infostealer malware, and that businesses should also consider passkeys or FIDO2 security keys, which only work on the genuine website and so defeat most fake login pages.