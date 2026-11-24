CAIOs see where AI creates value, but don’t decide investments

As companies struggle to convert AI initiatives into measurable results at scale, a new IBM Institute for Business Value study suggests that chief AI officers are well positioned to see where the technology is creating value or falling short across the enterprise – yet few control the decisions needed to act on those insights.

The global study, based on a survey of more than 1 600 chief AI officers (CAIOs) and equivalent enterprise AI leaders, reveals that only 18% of respondents say they have full control over AI investment decisions.

That disconnect is reflected in how organisations redesign the business and make resource decisions.

Fewer than one-third of surveyed CAIOs say AI is reshaping the business model, including what the organisation sells, how it prices, or how it captures value. Just 29% of respondents say their organisations adjust decisions and resources quickly when AI performance insights identify opportunities to improve outcomes.

Joanne Wright, senior vice-president, Transformation and Operations at IBM, writes in the study’s foreword: “Few leaders have a broader view of how AI is creating value across the enterprise. Yet the outcomes they [Chief AI Officers] are accountable for often depend on decisions made by others. This means successful AI leadership requires more than technical expertise or operational oversight. It requires gathering evidence, influencing decisions, and measuring success.”

The study identifies a group of high-impact CAIOs whose organisations report stronger results.

These leaders report that 63% of AI projects deliver measurable business outcomes, compared with 43% for all other CAIOs, and that 49% move from pilot to production, versus 33%. They also scale successful initiatives enterprise-wide in eight months, compared with 13.5 months among all other CAIOs. The findings link these stronger outcomes with differences in how the organisations manage AI autonomy and control, redesign business workflows, and make evidence-based investment decisions.

Other study findings include:

CAIOs balance greater AI autonomy with stronger control

48% of CAIOs say AI agents initiate and execute actions across workflows, yet 75% say governance, risk or compliance delays AI-driven action.

While 73% of respondents have defined where human oversight is non-negotiable, only 61% say AI decision rights are clearly defined and consistently applied.

High-impact CAIOs are nearly four times as likely to say they can quickly pause, adjust or redirect AI systems without disrupting operations.

At the same time, 96% of high-impact CAIOs say AI-generated outputs can trigger actions autonomously, compared with 40% of all other CAIOs.

Organisations are scaling AI faster than redesigning the business around it

While only 32% say AI is reshaping the business model, 35% of CAIOs say it primarily strengthens the existing model – and 26% expect it to reshape the model, but have not made the necessary shifts.

71% of CAIOs believe their organisations risk falling behind competitors in AI transformation.

CAIOs rank workflows and business processes as the top priority for change.

Nearly all high-impact CAIOs say AI is embedded directly into workflows compared with 59% of all others.

High-impact CAIOs redirect investment based on AI performance

Only 31% of all CAIOs say clear thresholds for stopping AI initiatives are critical to AI success.

40% of CAIOs say decisions are discussed when performance insights reveal opportunities, but action is delayed.

By contrast, 94% of high-impact CAIOs say they use business outcomes to determine which initiatives receive additional funding and talent, and which do not.

96% of high-impact CAIOs say they stop or reduce investment in initiatives that fail to deliver – even when those initiatives have senior sponsorship – compared with 46% of others.

95% of high-impact CAIOs say they reinvest AI-generated productivity gains in higher-value transformation, compared with 44% of other respondents.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/report/2026-caio