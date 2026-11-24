Electric vehicles expose gaps in SA’s tax rules

Electric vehicles are destined to become part of South Africa’s transport landscape.

By Joon Chong, partner at Webber Wentzel

Individuals are purchasing them in anticipation of petrol price increases and concern for the environment. Businesses have added them to company fleets. Employers and property developers are installing charging stations at offices. Homeowners are combining electric vehicles with rooftop solar systems. EVs are steadily becoming part of everyday commercial life.

The tax system, however, has not yet been updated. Most of the rules governing travel allowances, company vehicles and employee benefits were drafted at a time when the idea of a battery-powered vehicle would have seemed remote. As electric vehicles become more common, that gap is becoming increasingly visible.

The problem is not that electric vehicles fall outside the tax framework. Rather, many of the rules were written using language that assumes vehicles are powered by petrol or diesel. Once electricity replaces fuel, a few questions emerge, and current legislation does not always provide clear answers.

One of the clearest examples concerns travel allowances. Employees who receive a travel allowance can generally choose between claiming actual costs or using the deemed-cost method. The deemed approach relies on prescribed rates that include fixed, fuel and maintenance components. The difficulty is that the legislation uses the word “fuel” without defining it.

For petrol and diesel vehicles, this has never been controversial. For an electric vehicle, it becomes less straightforward. Electricity is clearly the vehicle’s energy source, but the legislation was drafted with liquid fuels in mind. SARS has not issued guidance addressing whether electricity should be treated as fuel in this context.

That creates uncertainty around the deemed-cost method. By contrast, the actual cost method appears easier to apply because charging costs can be treated as part of the vehicle’s operating expenditure. The practical result is that taxpayers may find themselves on firmer ground when relying on actual costs rather than prescribed rates.

Charging costs create another challenge. A petrol vehicle produces a familiar paper trail. Fuel receipts, card statements and transaction records make it relatively easy to demonstrate expenditure.

Electricity is different. Charging at a public charging station is generally well documented because operators issue invoices and transaction records. Home charging is another matter entirely. Electricity consumed by the vehicle is usually embedded in a broader municipal or Eskom bill together with the household’s other electricity usage.

As electric vehicles become more common, substantiation is likely to become increasingly important. Dedicated chargers capable of recording the electricity supplied to a vehicle may become less of a convenience and more of a tax compliance tool. Without reliable records, separating vehicle-related electricity costs from ordinary household consumption can be difficult.

The same uncertainty appears in the workplace. Many employers are considering charging facilities as part of broader sustainability initiatives. From an operational perspective the benefits are obvious. Providing workplace charging may help encourage EV adoption while reducing concerns about running out of charge for employees.

From a tax perspective, however, the position is less certain. When an employer provides electricity free of charge to power an employee’s private vehicle, the arrangement potentially falls within the fringe-benefit rules. In principle, the employee is receiving something of value by virtue of employment.

The difficulty lies in measuring that value. Determining the cost of the electricity supplied to a specific employee can be challenging, particularly where charging infrastructure is integrated into a larger building and electricity system.

The position becomes even more interesting where renewable energy is involved. If charging is supplied from excess solar generation that would otherwise have gone unused, the marginal cost of providing that electricity may be very low. Whether SARS would accept a correspondingly low fringe-benefit valuation remains an open question.

Company vehicles raise similar issues. The existing fringe-benefit rules are largely neutral when it comes to whether a vehicle is powered by electricity, petrol or diesel. In broad terms, a vehicle’s value remains the starting point for calculating the taxable benefit, regardless of whether it is powered by a battery or an internal combustion engine.

Yet the same “fuel” question continues to surface. Certain adjustments to the fringe-benefit calculation depend on costs borne personally by the employee, including fuel costs. If electricity is ultimately not viewed as fuel under the current wording, an employee who personally pays for charging may not necessarily be treated in the same way as someone paying for petrol. Whether that outcome reflects policy intent is debatable, but it highlights how easily legislation drafted for one technology can produce unexpected outcomes when applied to another.

Not every aspect of electric vehicle taxation is uncertain. The treatment of charging infrastructure is comparatively straightforward. Businesses that install charging equipment for use in their trade should generally be able to claim allowances under existing capital allowance provisions, much as they would for other qualifying business assets.

The broader challenge lies elsewhere. South Africa’s tax rules still operate on assumptions developed during the age of the internal combustion engine. For decades, that created few practical difficulties because almost every vehicle shared the same basic source of energy. Electric vehicles are beginning to test those assumptions.

The gaps are not yet large enough to stop adoption. Businesses are already investing in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and renewable energy solutions. But as utilisation grows, uncertainty around travel allowances, charging costs and employee benefits is likely to attract greater attention.

Ultimately, the issue is not whether the tax system can accommodate electric vehicles. It can. The real question is whether legislation designed around petrol and diesel can continue to operate efficiently in a transport environment that increasingly runs on electricity. Until National Treasury or SARS provides greater clarity, taxpayers will continue to navigate a framework that generally works but was clearly built for a different era.