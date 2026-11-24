The algorithm knows you’re in a hurry

Why do smart people make rash clicks on Black Friday and what does it mean for your business, asks Trevane Paul, CEO of ASI Connect.

By the Monday after Black Friday, many consumers are looking at purchases they never planned to make, and fraud alerts they never expected to receive.

According to Stats SA, South African retail trade sales rose 3.5% year-on-year in November 2025, covering both in-store and online shopping across the Black Friday period. Meanwhile, the SABRIC 2025 Annual Banking Crime Statistics Report showed that digital banking crime losses climbed to R2.41 billion across 110,074 incidents, driven largely by social engineering and AI-assisted scams. Criminals did not break into banking systems; they persuaded people to open the door.

Behind every countdown timer, “limited stock” alert, and personalised recommendation lies a sophisticated understanding of human psychology. Increasingly, that same urgency is being exploited by cybercriminals.

Black Friday is no longer just a shopping event; it has become a competition for attention. Retailers want your click, advertisers want engagement, and cybercriminals want your trust. All of them understand the same thing: people make very different decisions when they feel rushed.

Why smart people still make impulsive decisions

Impulse decisions are rarely about poor discipline. Under pressure, we all lean on mental shortcuts, and Black Friday is engineered to trigger them: “Only three items left.” “Sale ends in two hours.” “Six other shoppers are viewing this product right now.”

These messages exploit loss aversion, our tendency to feel a potential loss more sharply than an equivalent gain. The question quietly shifts from “Do I actually need this?” to “What if I miss out?”

From shopping assistant to digital persuader

Technology amplifies the effect. Every search, click, and abandoned cart feeds the algorithms that decide what we see next, while one-click checkouts with stored payment details remove the final moment of friction between impulse and action. Decisions that once took days now take seconds, and criminals don’t need the algorithm when they can simply copy its tactics.

Unfortunately, those same psychological triggers are now weaponised against businesses. When employees browse deals on work devices, check personal messages between meetings, or rush to process end-of-month supplier invoices, the boundary between personal urgency and corporate risk disappears. Cybercriminals exploit this exact window, disguising credential-harvesting links as courier delays, fake retail invoices, or urgent internal approvals.

From the checkout to the boardroom

The countdown, the scarcity, and the one-click path are now the fraudster’s standard toolkit. SABRIC’s report is clear that most digital banking fraud begins outside the banking platform, with criminals impersonating trusted organisations and manufacturing urgency. For businesses, the larger losses typically come through internet banking: fraudulent beneficiary changes, false payment instructions, and compromised business email.

Now consider the timing. Black Friday falls on 27 November, just days before month-end. Employees are browsing deals on work devices, checking personal messages between meetings, and rushing to process supplier invoices before the close. A fake courier notification, a “revised” supplier banking letter, or an urgent approval request that appears to come from the CFO arrives at the exact moment people are primed to act fast.

Reclaiming the pause to build enterprise resilience

At ASI Connect, we work alongside South African organisations every day, and we see the same reality: technology alone cannot solve a behavioural problem. Firewalls and endpoint protection are vital, yet a single click by a distracted employee can walk straight past them.

Protecting an organisation during high-pressure trading periods requires deliberate friction, reclaiming the pause between trigger and action:

Verify before you pay. Make call-back verification on a known number mandatory for any change to supplier banking details and any urgent payment request, regardless of who appears to be asking.

Build a culture of verification over speed. Train teams to treat unexpected payment requests, courier alerts, and urgent login prompts with healthy scepticism, regardless of how convincing the branding looks.

Test human readiness before peak traffic hits. Run targeted phishing simulations ahead of Black Friday so employees recognise manufactured urgency in a safe environment.

Back human judgement with 24/7 visibility. Ensure that when a rash click inevitably happens, your security operations can detect, isolate, and neutralise the threat before it escalates into a breach.

In an economy engineered to accelerate every decision, the most resilient businesses empower their people to slow down and back them with proactive, always-on defence.