Gartner has identified the top four emerging enterprise risks that are expected to redefine workforces and shape the HR agenda in 2027.

Dion Love, vice-president analyst in the Gartner HR practice, says: “CHROs increasingly contend with a broad variety of enterprise risks originating well beyond traditional HR domains, which affect the work organisations need to perform to execute strategy. This raises the stakes for leadership capability, workforce readiness, and organisational effectiveness.”

According to Gartner, HR leaders must understand how the following four emerging risks will shape their strategic priorities in 2027.

Concurrent disruptions stall executive team performance

Overlapping economic, technological, geopolitical, and workforce disruptions overwhelm the ability of executive teams to align priorities and respond – undermining leadership effectiveness in a time of greater complexity.

Gartner research identified hidden misalignment on enterprise priorities as the most frequently cited barrier to addressing executive team performance risks. A July 2026 Gartner survey of 287 CHROs found that 68% reported more than 10% of their organisation’s leaders are misaligned on the current business strategy or transformation efforts.

“Even highly capable leaders can struggle to move the organisation forward when they aren’t moving in the same direction,” says Love. “As enterprise complexity increases, execution depends less on the strength of individual executives and more on their ability to combine those strengths into greater collective capability.”

Workforce reductions create hidden costs

Workforce reductions undertaken before future work requirements are understood, remove essential capabilities and institutional knowledge. This creates hidden productivity, operational disruption, and rehiring costs that undermine enterprise performance.

Gartner predicts 30% of employees who were terminated and replaced by AI will be rehired by 2029 – often at a higher cost due to ineffective workforce planning strategies. In an organisation with 60 000 employees, Gartner estimates reducing the workforce by 2% and then rehiring 30% of those employees could cost nearly $100-million.

“Organisations rarely intend to sacrifice future capability,” says Love. “The challenge is that capability losses are often less visible than cost savings. Financial benefits appear immediately, while capability gaps emerge gradually through slower execution, reduced flexibility, and lost institutional knowledge.”

Continuous transformation erodes employee engagement

Continuous change and transformation can reduce employee engagement, discretionary effort, and innovation by making it harder for employees to see how their work contributes to organisational success. This reduces workforce readiness and limits their ability to execute evolving business priorities.

Gartner research found a lack of alignment between day-to-day work and organisational purpose, along with the perception that engagement is solely HR’s responsibility, are the most common barriers to addressing declining engagement. In an organisation of 10 000 employees, Gartner estimates that every 1% drop in employee engagement can add approximately $272 590 in annual turnover costs.

“Organisations typically manage change as a series of initiatives,” says Love. “Employees experience something different: the cumulative impact of shifting priorities, evolving goals, new technologies, changing work requirements, and ongoing uncertainty.”

Shifting preferences dilute employee value propositions (EVP)

Rapidly evolving employee expectations are making it more difficult for organisations to maintain a compelling EVP and sustain workforce commitment. As employee needs continue to shift, organisations risk misaligning workforce investments and talent strategies, weakening their ability to attract and retain critical talent.

A May 2026 Gartner survey of 10 055 employees found both the intent of employees to stay in their role and their performance increases by 17% when they perceive total rewards offerings to be relevant to their needs.

“CHROs must proactively engage leaders in reconnecting employees’ work to organisational purpose, while also ensuring responsibility for employee commitment is shared across the leadership team – not just HR,” says Love.