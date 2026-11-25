Flat October salaries reflect a tough year

The PayInc Net Salary Index, which tracks the monthly take-home pay of approximately 2.1 million South African salary earners, remained flat in October 2026, reflecting a difficult year marked by rising living costs and pressure on take-home pay. However, 2027 could bring better prospects if the worst is behind us.

“At a value of R21 680, the nominal net salary remained unchanged in October but still 1,8% up compared to a year ago,” says Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagement at PayInc.

Year-to-date averages confirm 2026 was challenging for salary earners.

To date, average nominal net salaries were up by only 1,7% compared to the full-year increase of 3,7% in 2025.

“The challenging economic year has clearly spilled over into a difficult year for salary earners, especially given that real salary increases have been heavily impacted by rising costs,” says independent economist Elize Kruger.

Medical aid premiums, for example, increased by an average of 8,2% in 2026, while cost-of-living pressures have intensified throughout the year due to the impact of the Middle East conflict on the South African economy.

In real terms, the PayInc Net Salary Index declined in October 2026 to R20 094, which was 0,4% lower than in September and 2,9% lower than a year ago. This is as the headline CPI for October spiked to 5,2% year-on-year, up from 4,5% in September and driven by the significant fuel price increases in the month and weakening salary earners’ purchasing power.

“Year-to-date statistics suggest that, on average, net salaries are down by 2.3% in real terms and likely the worst year since 2023,” says Kruger. “This erosion in purchasing power impacts negatively on discretionary spending and confidence levels in the economy.”

2026 will be remembered as a year where significant fuel price increases derailed South Africa’s promising economic outlook. Driven largely by higher transport costs, headline inflation rose sharply from a low of 3% in February and is forecast to average 4,3% in 2026, compared to 3,2% in 2025.

The worst of the inflationary pressures may be behind us, as international oil prices responded favourably to the Democrats’ sweeping win in the US midterm elections, amid expectations of diminished political influence for US President Trump and an increased likelihood of a resolution to the Middle East conflict. International crude oil prices are trading below $90 per barrel. The average month-to-date over-recoveries indicate that the prices of 95 unleaded petrol and 0,05% sulphur diesel could decline by around R4 and R1.20 per litre, respectively, in early December, with further decreases likely in January 2027.

“This reversal will trigger a moderation in headline inflation as we enter 2027 and provide much-needed relief for salary earners,” says Kruger.

Headline inflation could dip below 3% by end-2027 with the average forecast at 3,4% in 2027. With less pressure on the South African Reserve Bank, this could see a reversal of recent interest rate increases.

What 2027 could hold for salary earners

“Assuming the Middle East conflict is resolved, international oil prices return to lower levels, and the rand exchange rate remains reasonably stable, real GDP growth is forecast at 1,4% in 2027, slightly higher than the latest forecast of 1,1% for 2026,” says Kruger.

A reversal of this year’s high fuel prices should help moderate inflation, ease pressure on interest rates and potentially lift confidence from its current subdued levels.

“Together, these more favourable macroeconomic conditions should enable businesses to offer better salary increases, while moderating inflation will help restore some purchasing power to salary earners,” says Kruger.

Remchannel’s Q4 2026 Salary and Wage Movement Survey, published in October, indicated an average nominal salary increase of 5,2% in 2026, with a slightly lower increase of 4,9% anticipated over the next 12 months.

Carpe Diem Research forecasts a slightly lower average nominal salary increase of 4,5%, based on its expectation of average headline inflation of 3,4%, below the market consensus of around 4%.

“In real terms, salaries in South Africa should keep up with inflation in 2027, which will be a welcomed development following a challenging year. While net salaries are also expected to recover somewhat in 2027, its increase will likely again be eroded by faster rising deductions such as medical aid premiums,” Kruger concludes.