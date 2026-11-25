If AI does the junior work, who becomes SA’s next generation of experts?

South African businesses risk weakening their future skills pipeline if they automate the work that helps junior employees gain experience, cautions the Bizmod Talent Report 2026.

“As AI takes on more routine research, documentation and analysis, employers need to rethink how people learn to exercise the judgement expected of senior professionals,” says Jessica Tandy, executive director of Bizmod.

The alert comes as 83% of South African employers surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) plan to reskill or upskill their workforce to work alongside AI, while 63% identify skills gaps as a barrier to business transformation. These figures, cited in Bizmod’s report, reflect the WEF’s 2025 to 2030 outlook.

“The question businesses need to ask is what happens to the learning when AI takes over the task,” says Tandy. “If a junior employee no longer does the first piece of research or prepares the initial analysis, where will they learn to question an answer, spot an error, and make a sound recommendation?”

The report identifies a risk to the traditional progression from graduate to junior, mid-level, and senior professional.

Reducing entry-level tasks can weaken the learning process through which employees build experience. Tandy says that there is also an opportunity where AI can help people tackle more complex work earlier, provided employers deliberately redesign their development.

Bizmod’s internal talent insights show consultants are already using AI for research, documentation, analysis, and presentations.

“However, adoption is uneven, with some moving into automation and AI agents while others focus on everyday productivity,” says Tandy. Consultants want practical training linked to their roles, alongside clear guidance on data privacy and responsible use.

“Giving someone access to an AI tool does not automatically build capability,” says Tandy. “People need opportunities to test its output, understand limitations, and explain the decisions they make. That requires experienced colleagues who have time to teach and review their work.”

The challenge extends beyond technical training.

The WEF data cited in the report shows that 43% of South African employers identify organisational culture and resistance to change as a transformation barrier. Meanwhile, 34% plan to remove degree requirements to broaden access to talent.

Tandy says that this creates an opportunity to expand routes into skilled work through learnerships, apprenticeships and graduate development linked to real AI-enabled projects.

The report also identifies emerging roles such as AI governance leads, AI product managers and AI workforce designers, alongside changes to established roles in business analysis, development and project management.

To protect the skills pipeline, Tandy recommends three priorities for employers:

Redesign how juniors gain experience . Build mentoring, supervised practice, simulations, and review into work as routine tasks become automated.

Build mentoring, supervised practice, simulations, and review into work as routine tasks become automated. Make AI learning specific to the role. Teach employees how to select tools, check outputs, and apply professional judgement within clear data and governance rules.

Widen access and measure progression. Assess demonstrable skills and potential, develop pathways into real projects, and track learning and quality alongside productivity.

“Companies will still need experienced people who can take responsibility for decisions,” says Tandy. “The choices they make about junior talent today will shape whether those people are available tomorrow.”

The full Bizmod Talent Report 2026, The AI Talent Shift, explores how AI is reshaping roles, skills, and organisations in South Africa. You can read the full report here.