New AI-powered infostealer ranks victims by the value of their stolen data

Criminals are using VOLTA malware to build a digital profile of individuals and then rank the potential worth of their data if stolen from low to high enabling hackers to compile a “wish list” of victims based on their value and target them accordingly using their own information to scam them.

Cisco Talos discovered the malware with CAIRN, a research tool that Talos published in September 2026. CAIRN is a research toolkit for detecting, classifying, and tracking newly emerging, AI-integrated malware. The tool analyses only metadata, so the malware does not need to be downloaded or executed.

Infostealer VOLTA lets AI assess the value of victims

VOLTA enables cybercriminals to cast a wide net, steal everything, and let AI sort out the specifics.

Unlike traditional malware that simply steals passwords and financial information, VOLTA goes a step further, gathering details about a person’s digital life and using AI to build a profile of the victim.

Cybercriminals steal and analyse, among other things, food delivery orders, gaming activity, and online receipts. According to Cisco Talos, the VOLTA malware sends this stolen data via the OpenRouter service to an AI model. The model ranks the victims’ assets by how much money can be made from them. The malware then deletes itself.

“As we enter the peak retail season, the increase in online transactions and digital activity brings renewed attention to how organisations protect customer information,” says Fady Younes, MD for Cybersecurity at Cisco Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia (METAC). “The growing concern is not only the theft of sensitive information, but how AI can turn data into valuable intelligence for more targeted attacks. For organisations across Africa, this reinforces the need to strengthen identity protection, maintain visibility across digital environments, and recognise that the risks associated with stolen information extend well beyond the initial breach.”

Broad range of stolen data

VOLTA’s capabilities are directly aligned with the records produced in modern digital life – and well beyond basic credential theft.

Talos found that VOLTA steals saved passwords and cookies, among other things, from Chrome-based browsers, as well as payment card data and recovery phrases for crypto wallets. Session tokens for Discord, Telegram, Steam, and Roblox are also included, along with Microsoft OAuth tokens, SSH and cloud keys – and Wi-Fi profiles.

Using stolen sessions, the malware searches the victim’s Gmail account for receipts from Amazon, Walmart, PayPal, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. From these, it confirms the home address. It also retrieves order histories from Uber Eats and DoorDash directly via the stolen sessions.

AI model assesses victims

VOLTA compiles the collected data locally into a file and sends it to a language model. By default, Claude Opus 4.6 from Anthropic is set. If the model refuses the request, VOLTA tries Kimi K2 and then Gemini 2.5 Flash. The AI sorts the information into three tiers (low, medium, high), depending on how easily it can be turned into money. It also assesses the victim’s security habits.

According to Talos, the prompt also asks for something out of the ordinary, but that agents excel at: making connections between sparse and disparate data. For example, encouraging connections like the victim’s names, addresses, or universities to patterns in their passwords.

Until now, attackers had to review the stolen data themselves and recognise connections. The AI now takes over this work.

Thorsten Rosendahl of Cisco Talos says: “The synergy between a ‘traceless’ malware architecture and an AI that works as an ‘automated analyst’ lowers the barriers to target selection. Defence teams therefore need to shift their detection logic from purely signature-based approaches to behaviour-based analysis that can identify not only the malware payload, but also the suspicious, automated selection logic behind an attack.

“The key question for security teams is therefore no longer whether these patterns will spread, but which phase of the cyber kill chain will be optimised through AI integration next,” he adds. “Since these tools now act as the attackers’ ‘analytical assistants’, defenders must expand their detection mechanisms to recognise AI-driven decision patterns instead of focusing solely on the malware payload itself.”

No attacker-owned infrastructure

VOLTA uses only third-party services and no servers owned by the attackers. According to Talos, there is therefore no central infrastructure that could be used to count victims or stop the attack. It is not known how many computers are infected. Defenders rely primarily on traces on the endpoint and behavioural patterns.

“VOLTA shows attackers using AI to do the analysis they used to do by hand, deciding which victims are worth pursuing and what personal detail will make a scam convincing,” says Younes. “Because it also takes work credentials, session tokens, and cloud keys an infection on one personal device can open a route into an employer’s systems. Organisations should assume a compromised personal device can reach corporate accounts and focus detection on behaviour at the endpoint – because there is no attacker-owned infrastructure to block.”

Key recommendations

The log file volta_debug.txt shows which data was collected.

Affected users should try to back it up before cleaning their system. This is a timestamped harvest log that records exactly what was collected and whether the LLM call succeeded. All potentially compromised tokens should be revoked and passwords changed.

For cryptocurrency wallets: if the seed phrase was stored in plain text on the hard drive, you must treat the wallets as fully compromised, and the funds should be moved to a new wallet with a seed generated on an air-gapped device.

Talos also recommends implementing application control policies that prevent Chrome from being launched with the “–headless” parameter.