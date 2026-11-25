Things to consider before claiming a mobile prize

Festive competitions can offer genuine value, but criminals also use the promise of a prize to obtain payments and personal information. A short verification process can help consumers separate a real promotion from a costly trap.

An unexpected win is designed to feel exciting. That emotion can also make a recipient less likely to question how the promoter obtained their details, whether they entered the competition or why money is required before a prize can be released. Scam messages take advantage of that moment by introducing urgency and offering an apparently simple path to claiming the reward.

“A genuine competition should be capable of being checked. Consumers should be able to identify the promoter, find the rules and verify the claim without relying only on the message that announced the win,” says Noelan Rungasamy, GM of WASPA.

Start with the most obvious question: did you enter?

If the answer is no, the message should be treated with extreme caution. Consumers should ask when and how the entry was supposedly made and compare that explanation with their own activity. Even if they did enter a competition, the “winner” notification should still be verified through the promoter’s official website or published contact details.

A real brand name in the message is not enough. Fraudsters routinely borrow the names of retailers, mobile networks, banks, travel companies and public figures. The important question is whether the real organisation confirms that the competition exists and that the recipient is a winner.

Read the terms before sharing information

Legitimate competition terms should identify the promoter, eligibility rules, opening and closing dates, entry mechanism, any entry cost, prize details and the process for contacting winners. The terms should also explain how personal information will be used.

Consumers should be cautious when the terms cannot be found, when the promoter refuses to supply them or when the message requires information that has no reasonable connection to delivering the prize. An identity number, banking login, card PIN or one-time PIN should never be required simply to prove that someone is a winner.

Do not pay or subscribe to claim a prize

Consumers should be cautious of requests to pay a fee or subscribe to a mobile service in order to claim an unexpected prize. Scammers may use seemingly legitimate reasons, such as courier fees, insurance, tax, legal or administration charges, to persuade consumers to make a payment. Similarly, being asked to subscribe to a mobile content service, SMS service or other premium-rated service as a condition of receiving a prize should raise concern.

Winning a prize should not require consumers to sign up for an unrelated paid mobile service or incur unexpected recurring charges. Consumers should carefully review any subscription terms and conditions, including the costs, billing frequency and cancellation process, before agreeing to anything.

Before making a payment or accepting a subscription, consumers should independently verify the promotion and its requirements directly with the legitimate promoter using trusted contact details. Particular caution should be exercised when payments are directed to personal bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets or unfamiliar payment links. Consumers should never feel pressured to pay, subscribe or provide personal information before they have had an opportunity to verify that the prize and the associated requirements are genuine.

Watch how the conversation changes

Fraudulent conversations often move from SMS to a private messaging platform, where the sender can apply pressure and request documents or payments. The sender may discourage the consumer from contacting the brand directly, claim the offer is confidential or repeatedly refer to a closing deadline.

The recipient should take control of the verification process. End the conversation, save the evidence and contact the promoter through an official channel. Do not continue simply because the sender already knows a name, telephone number or other personal details. Some personal information may have been obtained from public sources or previous data exposure.

Keep evidence and use the right reporting route

Screenshots should show the sender, message text, date, time, link and payment request. Consumers should avoid forwarding a live malicious link to friends and family as a warning, because that can expose more people to the same risk.

Where the issue involves an unwanted marketing SMS, unwanted subscription billing on your mobile account, or a possible Code breach by a WASPA member, WASPA’s consumer channels may be relevant. You can use the “Report unwanted billing” form for any content subscription queries, and the “Report a scam/spam” form for any unwanted marketing SMS or a suspected scam SMS. More information is available on the consumer support section of the WASPA website.

Where money, credentials, or identity documents have been compromised, the bank, service provider and appropriate fraud-reporting channels should be contacted promptly.

“A prize should not require a consumer to abandon normal caution. If the claim cannot survive a separate check with the real promoter, it should not receive the consumer’s money or personal information,” Rungasamy says.