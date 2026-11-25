Weak AI governance will lead to business-critical service disruptions

Without strong governance, 40% of infrastructure and operations (I&O) organisations scaling AI will suffer a business-critical service disruption by 2028, says Gartner.

According to a Gartner survey of 298 I&O leaders from the US and UK, conducted between June and July 2026, 95% of organisations have faced at least one agent-related incident in the past 12 months.

“Establishing AI governance that includes policy controls, permission models, observability instrumentation, and audit capabilities is critical,” says Nathan Hill, distinguished VP analyst and chief of Research at Gartner. “However, there is a massive operational readiness gap as 70% of I&O leaders believe their AI agents currently operate within safe boundaries.”

The survey also found that 57% of I&O leaders said their current governance is weak – 55% of respondents stated that existing IT risk tools are completely outdated; and only 15% have automatic circuit breakers in place to stop runaway agent errors or infinite logic loops.

“I&O leaders must immediately inventory active AI agents and classify them all as non-human identities in their identity platforms,” Hill says. “AI agents aren’t just another automation script; they require a fundamentally new, proactive infrastructure governance approach to balance productivity and innovation with enterprise safety.”

To put in place real-time governance and designated, explicit, agent-specific controls, Gartner recommends that I&O leaders collaborate with the CIO or AI leader to develop an I&O AI governance framework built around dynamic runtime controls.

There are seven core pillars I&O leaders should focus on:

Identity : Treat every AI agent as a machine identity and track them in a centralised registry so nothing runs in the shadows.

: Treat every AI agent as a machine identity and track them in a centralised registry so nothing runs in the shadows. Guardrails : Build automated safeguards directly into runtime. These can slow down a misbehaving agent before it disrupts operations or causes damage.

: Build automated safeguards directly into runtime. These can slow down a misbehaving agent before it disrupts operations or causes damage. Observability : Track the agent’s actual reasoning chain to understand why the agent did what it did.

: Track the agent’s actual reasoning chain to understand why the agent did what it did. Agentic FinOps : Set up intelligent routing between private models and public frontier models, as well as session-level spending caps, to keep token costs under control.

: Set up intelligent routing between private models and public frontier models, as well as session-level spending caps, to keep token costs under control. Escalation . Set boundaries based on the level of risk an AI agent poses. High-impact actions will still require human sign-off.

. Set boundaries based on the level of risk an AI agent poses. High-impact actions will still require human sign-off. Containment . Use gating and identity kill switches to find and isolate runaway agents, especially before failures cascade across systems.

. Use gating and identity kill switches to find and isolate runaway agents, especially before failures cascade across systems. Data Perimeters. Create safety perimeters around data to prevent context poisoning and leaks.

“As dependence on agents grows, I&O leaders have less flexibility to switch them off,” says Hill. “A governance framework must identify which agents are critical to keep running – even if they are expensive or challenging to maintain.”