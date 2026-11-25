Where the jobs are growing in SA

Online recruitment platform, Pnet, has released its Job Market Trends Report for November, identifying careers that recorded a substantial number of job openings throughout 2026, alongside significant year-on-year vacancy growth.

The report compares how quickly demand is rising across eight careers as well as the education and experience typically required, the level of competition jobseekers may face, the longer-term career outlook, and the potential risk of AI-driven replacement. It highlights where career choices are growing today and where they are supported by sustainable prospects for tomorrow.

“Our data shows that long-term career potential depends on a combination of labour demand, entry requirements, competition, experience, future vacancy levels, and exposure to technological change,” says Anja Bates, head of Data at Pnet. ”The strongest career choices sit at the intersection of high demand today and sustainable prospects for tomorrow.”

Healthcare stands out in this analysis.

Nursing and Pharmacy combine exceptional year-on-year vacancy growth with low competition and positive long-term prospects. Nursing also carries a lower AI-replacement risk, strengthening its position as one of the most resilient careers in the current labour market.

By contrast, teller roles demonstrate why vacancy growth should not be viewed in isolation. Although demand increased strongly for tellers year-on-year, the profession faces high competition, declining long-term prospects and a high risk of automation. This illustrates why the strongest career opportunities are not necessarily those showing the highest vacancy growth today.

Pnet identified eight roles that showed particular strong growth in vacancies during 2026:

Nurse – Nursing stands out as the strongest growth career in this year’s analysis, with vacancies increasing by 154% year-on-year . The outlook remains positive, with demand expected to remain strong or continue growing. The role requires a high level of education, but experience requirements are comparatively low. Competition is limited. Nursing also carries a low AI-replacement risk.

Nursing stands out as the strongest growth career in this year’s analysis, with vacancies increasing by . The outlook remains positive, with demand expected to remain strong or continue growing. The role requires a high level of education, but experience requirements are comparatively low. Competition is limited. Nursing also carries a low AI-replacement risk. Pharmacist – Pharmacist vacancies increased by 116% year-on-year , and vacancies are expected to stay at high levels or continue growing. The education requirement is high, but candidates do not need extensive experience to enter the field. Competition remains relatively low. The profession carries a medium AI-replacement risk, suggesting that technology may reshape the role without removing the need for qualified professionals.

Pharmacist vacancies increased by , and vacancies are expected to stay at high levels or continue growing. The education requirement is high, but candidates do not need extensive experience to enter the field. Competition remains relatively low. The profession carries a medium AI-replacement risk, suggesting that technology may reshape the role without removing the need for qualified professionals. Tax specialist – Demand for Tax specialists increased by 72% year-on-year , with vacancies expected to remain strong or continue growing. The career requires a high level of education and a moderate level of experience, but competition remains relatively low. Tax specialists face a medium AI-replacement risk, reflecting the growing role of automation and digital tools in tax and compliance-related work.

Demand for Tax specialists increased by , with vacancies expected to remain strong or continue growing. The career requires a high level of education and a moderate level of experience, but competition remains relatively low. Tax specialists face a medium AI-replacement risk, reflecting the growing role of automation and digital tools in tax and compliance-related work. Teller – Teller vacancies increased by 48% year-on-year , but vacancy levels are expected to decline over time. The role has relatively low education and experience requirements, making it accessible to a broad pool of candidates. However, competition is high, which reduces the likelihood of securing available roles. Tellers also face a high AI-replacement risk , reflecting the continued digitisation and automation of transactional banking services.

Teller vacancies increased by , but vacancy levels are expected to decline over time. The role has relatively low education and experience requirements, making it accessible to a broad pool of candidates. However, competition is high, which reduces the likelihood of securing available roles. Tellers also face a , reflecting the continued digitisation and automation of transactional banking services. Medical assistant – Medical Assistant vacancies increased by 19% year-on-year , with demand expected to remain stable or grow further. The profession typically requires a medium level of education, but relatively little experience – making it more accessible than many other healthcare careers. Competition is moderate, supporting good employment prospects. The role carries a medium AI-replacement risk, suggesting that technology may increasingly support administrative and routine tasks while the human element remains important.

Medical Assistant vacancies increased by , with demand expected to remain stable or grow further. The profession typically requires a medium level of education, but relatively little experience – making it more accessible than many other healthcare careers. Competition is moderate, supporting good employment prospects. The role carries a medium AI-replacement risk, suggesting that technology may increasingly support administrative and routine tasks while the human element remains important. Diesel mechanic – Diesel Mechanic vacancies increased by 11% year-on-year . The broader outlook is moderate, with demand not expected to grow significantly. Education requirements are at a medium level and experience requirements are comparatively low. However, competition is high, resulting in l ower job chances despite positive vacancy growth. One important advantage is the role’s low AI-replacement risk.

Diesel Mechanic vacancies increased by . The broader outlook is moderate, with demand not expected to grow significantly. Education requirements are at a medium level and experience requirements are comparatively low. However, competition is high, resulting in ower job chances despite positive vacancy growth. One important advantage is the role’s low AI-replacement risk. Warehouse / Logistics manager – Vacancies for Warehouse and Logistics managers increased by 9% year-on-year , with the longer-term outlook remaining positive. The profession requires a high level of education and a moderate level of experience. Competition is also relatively high, resulting in medium job prospects despite continued demand. The role carries a medium AI-replacement risk.

Vacancies for Warehouse and Logistics managers increased by , with the longer-term outlook remaining positive. The profession requires a high level of education and a moderate level of experience. Competition is also relatively high, resulting in medium job prospects despite continued demand. The role carries a medium AI-replacement risk. Warehouse / Logistic operator – Warehouse and Logistics operator vacancies increased by 3% year-on-year. The longer-term outlook remains positive, with vacancies expected to remain stable or continue growing. The role generally requires a medium education level and relatively little experience, making it accessible to a broad talent pool. However, competition is high, resulting in medium employment prospects. The profession also carries a high AI-replacement risk.

“The message for jobseekers is to look beyond current vacancy numbers when making career decisions,” says Bates. “Consider where demand is heading, how competitive the talent market is, and how technology may change the role over time. For employers and recruiters, these trends highlight the importance of understanding not only where demand is growing, but where future skills shortages and talent competition are most likely to emerge.”