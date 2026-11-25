From financial pressure and burnout to AI-driven workplace change, South African employees are being asked to adapt faster than ever before – and new global research suggests that constant adaptation is becoming a mental health challenge in its own right.

During 2026, South African workplaces grappled with rising financial stress, growing concerns around burnout, increasing rates of addictive coping behaviours, and mounting pressure on younger workers. While these issues may appear unrelated, they point to a broader shift taking place in workplaces around the world.

Employees are not simply dealing with workplace pressure. They’re being asked to adapt continuously to changing technologies, evolving expectations, new ways of working, and persistent economic uncertainty. Increasingly, it is this constant state of change that is emerging as a significant mental health challenge.

This trend is reflected in the latest global workforce research from Lyra Health.

Its 2027 Workforce Mental Health Trends Forecast found that 53% of HR and benefits leaders identify burnout as a top workforce concern, while 92% believe supporting employee mental health is essential to sustaining business performance, and 83% say it has become more important to business performance than it was just three years ago.

The findings point to a notable shift in employer priorities.

Mental health is no longer viewed solely as a wellbeing benefit, but as a contributor to workforce performance and business outcomes. Among organisations surveyed, 81% reported higher productivity linked to mental health support, 72% reported higher employee engagement, and 73% reported a positive financial return on investment.

For South Africa, where employees often contend with significant pressures beyond the workplace, the implications are particularly relevant.

“What we’re seeing across the workforce is that the challenge is no longer just stress in the traditional sense,” says Bashee Naidoo, director of Customer Success at Lyra Southern Africa. “People are being asked to adapt at a relentless pace. New technologies are changing the way they work, expectations continue to evolve, and many employees are carrying significant pressures outside the workplace. It’s that combination of factors that can leave people feeling overwhelmed.”

Employers are increasingly aware of this shift. Nearly half of HR and benefits leaders identified the growing complexity of employee mental health needs as one of the biggest workforce pressures heading into 2027.

A major factor shaping employee experience is the rapid pace of technological change.

AI is already reshaping workplaces across industries, creating new opportunities while fundamentally changing how work gets done. Less discussed, however, is the emotional impact of that change.

According to the forecast, 48% of HR and benefits leaders identified AI and rapid technological change among the workplace factors having the most significant negative impact on employee mental health.

For South African employees – where concerns around employability, skills development, and career progression remain front of mind – these pressures can feel particularly acute.

“Much of the public conversation about AI focuses on whether technology will replace jobs,” says Naidoo. “But what many employees are experiencing day-to-day is something different. They’re learning new systems, adapting to new processes, and trying to keep pace with change that feels relentless. Even positive change can become exhausting when people don’t have the time or space to adjust.”

Another key trend emerging from the research is the growing importance of managers.

The forecast found that 89% of HR and benefits leaders believe managers will become even more important as AI changes the workplace, while 79% expect them to lead larger teams in the future. Yet 85% believe managers themselves would benefit from greater support.

As organisations adapt to new technologies and ways of working, managers are increasingly expected to guide teams through uncertainty, support employee wellbeing, and maintain performance.

The research also suggests employers are becoming more focused on outcomes than access alone.

While 84% believe expanding access to mental health support is no longer sufficient on its own, 82% expect investment to continue growing, and 87% say demonstrating financial return is now a priority for finance teams.

This shift reflects a broader change in how mental health support is evaluated. Rather than simply tracking whether employees use available services, employers increasingly want evidence that support is improving wellbeing, engagement, and performance.

That reflects a growing recognition that employee mental health is shaped by far more than individual wellbeing challenges.

Financial stress, burnout, caregiving pressures, and anxiety about the future of work are often discussed as separate issues. Increasingly, however, they form part of the same story as employees are being asked to navigate increasing demands both inside and outside the workplace.

The findings reflect a shift in how mental health is understood in the workplace.

Increasingly, it is not being shaped by a single event or crisis, but by the ongoing demands of working, learning, and adapting in an environment that rarely stands still. For employers preparing for 2027, that may be the challenge that matters most.