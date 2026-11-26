AI and employment: Job vacancies in the most affected sectors falling

Four years after the launch of ChatGPT, a new report highlights a growing decline in job vacancies in the occupations most at risk from artificial intelligence – and far from being limited to entry-level roles, this phenomenon also affects positions requiring several years’ experience.

Some of the key figures to come out of the latest AI-LERT indicator from Coface and the Observatory for Threatened and Emerging Jobs (OEM) include:

In the third quarter of 2026, an additional 10 percentage points of exposure to AI is associated with a 12,4% lower growth in job vacancies – since the launch of ChatGPT – compared with roles less exposed to AI within the same sector. This gap applies equally to roles requiring little experience and those requiring several years’ experience.

Between 20% and 35% lower than expected: jobs in sales, accounting and management, human resources, IT, consultancy and research, law, and R&D are significantly below their expected levels given the recruitment trends in their respective sectors.

Over 100 000 job vacancies missing per year: this is the estimated shortfall in vacancies across these occupational groups compared with the number expected based on sectoral trends.

Similar findings in Germany and Sweden: the available data reveal a comparable shortfall, affecting the same broad occupational groups. In the third quarter of 2026, an additional 10 percentage points of exposure to AI is associated with a 10,8% lower growth in vacancies in Germany and 10,2% lower growth in Sweden, compared with occupations with lower exposure within the same sector.

“The initial adjustments in the labour market do not necessarily take the form of redundancies: they can occur quietly when a company postpones a recruitment decision or chooses not to replace an employee who leaves,” says Aurélien Duthoit, sector economist at Coface and co-author of the study with Axelle Arquié, co-founder of the OEM.

“Our findings suggest that this mechanism may already be at work in the occupations most exposed to AI, including roles requiring several years’ experience.

“While they do not allow us to isolate the contribution of AI, the emergence of this slowdown a few quarters after the launch of ChatGPT, its intensification since then, and its gradual spread to new occupations constitute a body of evidence that is hard to ignore.”

AI-LERT: an early warning system for labour demand

Having identified, in an initial study, the occupations most at risk of automation by AI, Coface and the OEM are now turning their attention to the first signs of change in recruitment. Based on job vacancies registered with France Travail, AI-LERT compares trends in job vacancies across occupations that are more or less exposed to AI, relative to their levels in the third quarter of 2022 and the launch of ChatGPT.

While no statistically significant relationship was observable prior to the launch of ChatGPT, a decline in job vacancies in the occupations most at risk began to emerge as early as the third quarter of 2023 and has since become more pronounced.

In the third quarter of 2026, an additional 10 percentage points of exposure to AI was associated with a 12,4% lower growth in job vacancies compared with occupations less exposed within the same sector, relative to their pre-ChatGPT levels. While these results do not establish a direct causal link, their timing, persistence and scale suggest that AI may already be influencing companies’ recruitment decisions.

Jobs requiring several years’ experience are also affected

While early studies seeking to measure the impact of AI focused mainly on young workers, AI-LERT suggests that the slowdown affects all levels of experience: –14% for roles requiring less than one year’s experience; –19,4% for those requiring one to two years; – 14,1% for two to four years; and – 16% for more than four years.

While the differences between these categories are not statistically significant, the results show that the phenomenon may not be limited to entry-level roles. Companies may not only reduce junior recruitment, but also question the need to replace an employee leaving the organisation, for example.

On the front line: ‘white-collar’ professions

The decline in job vacancies is particularly marked, at around 20% to 30% below the levels seen in the sectors that employ them, in certain roles within sales, accountancy and management, human resources, IT, consultancy and research, law, and R&D. If we annualise the decline observed in the third quarter of 2026, this represents more than 100 000 missing job vacancies in these occupational groups.

Conversely, more manual occupations, typical of the skilled trades or industry, as well as those in healthcare, security, and cleaning, show no significant decline.

Germany and Sweden: converging trends

We observe this same decline in job vacancies for the occupations most exposed to AI in both Germany and Sweden, two European countries whose statistics allow us to replicate our methodology.

In the third quarter of 2026, a 10-percentage-point increase in exposure to AI is associated with a 10,8% lower growth in job vacancies in Germany and a 10,2% lower growth in Sweden. As in France, occupations in administration, accountancy, IT and sales are among those most affected. This convergence of results across such diverse economies reinforces the significance of the French example and reduces the likelihood that these findings reflect solely national peculiarities.

Africa’s AI opportunity lies in productivity and skills development

While the Coface analysis focuses on Europe, emerging research suggests the implications are equally relevant for Africa.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the greatest opportunity presented by AI in Sub-Saharan Africa may lie in raising productivity and supporting economic growth, provided countries can overcome skills and digital infrastructure constraints. Meanwhile, World Bank research has highlighted a growing mismatch between employer demand and available digital talent in South Africa, underscoring the importance of continued investment in technology skills and workforce readiness.

Towards a sustainable transformation of the labour market?

Does this slowdown in recruitment within occupations exposed to AI herald a phase of job losses, and will there be enough new jobs to offset them?

Coface and the OEM outline four possible scenarios depending on the pace and scale of job creation and destruction:

A gradual creative destruction, where job creation and job losses would be largely synchronised and equivalent.

An abrupt creative destruction, characterised by a long period of job losses before job creation offsets the losses.

A gradual erosion, where job creation would not be sufficient to prevent a gradual decline in employment.

Or finally, in the most unfavourable scenario, a purely destructive process, where rapid job losses would not be offset, even in the long-term, by equivalent job creation.

No scenario is set in stone. The trajectory of the labour market will depend, in particular, on the future distribution of productivity gains and their potential to stimulate demand and job creation.

Economic and social policies will also have a decisive role to play, both in supporting the retraining of workers, promoting the widespread distribution of productivity gains, and in supporting those who may find themselves permanently out of work. The impact of AI on employment will therefore depend as much on economic and political choices as on technological progress itself.