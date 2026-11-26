Cell C customers get automatic data rollover

For millions of South Africans, the last day of a data bundle doesn’t mean running out. It means losing data they have already paid for. Data that is still unused on day 30 simply disappears.

The people who lose most are those who can least afford it: households that buy small bundles carefully, students and job seekers.

The issue has drawn national attention. Parliament’s trade and industry committee has described the expiry of unused data as unacceptable, noting that vulnerable people often spend their last money on bundles. ICASA has since published rules that require automatic rollover on eligible bundles

Cell C customers don’t have to wait for the rules to take effect. On selected 30-day Get More deals, unused data now rolls over automatically for another 30 days at no extra cost. Customers can share data free, as often as they like, with up to 25 people on Cell C. This summer, Cell C is also doubling every 30-day data and voice deal on the Get More menu until 31 March 2027.

“Data that disappears while it’s still unused is money a household has spent and lost,” says Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C. “For a family making every rand count, that loss is real. We didn’t think customers should wait for a deadline before getting more from what they’ve already paid for. That’s why rollover and sharing are live now, and why we’re adding double data this summer, when people need it most.”